Top 5 types of Minecraft starter houses for beginners

Every survival world in Minecraft begins with a starter house. Whether it's just a bed and a chest or an actual house, every player needs somewhere to store things and sleep while they make progress towards an actual house in the game.

There are a lot of ways of going about this, and many players have different styles of making starter houses. But they all share one thing in common: they're simple and easy to build.

Here are the top 5 types of Minecraft starter houses.

Minecraft starter houses

5. Dirt house

Every player has had a dirt house at some point. It's the easiest resource to come by and doesn't require a tool to quickly gather. Simply breaking dirt and placing it in a 4x4 box that goes 2 or three blocks high is enough to keep players safe and store their items until they are ready for a real house.

Dirt house in Minecraft. Image via Fiverr

4. Wood planks

Sometimes, all a house needs is wood. Chopping down several trees and turning them into planks can be a great way of getting a lot of resources for a house. Who says starter houses need windows or floors? Just building walls and a ceiling (with a door of course) can be a great starter house. It might not be a good final house, but that's okay.

I played Minecraft on Apple TV in front of my AP World class today, gave them my house tour & burnt down my sisters wood-plank house. I think I need to go to confession. — Abigail Stark (@abiistark) April 19, 2018

3. Villager's house

If players are lucky enough to spawn at a village, there are plenty of houses there that players can use. They're the perfect size for starter homes and they're right inside a village, opening up trades and other great aspects of the game. Sometimes there will be enough empty houses that players can choose from, but stealing a bed from a villager is not difficult at all.

Minecraft villager house. Image via YouTube

2. Cave house

Caves spawn everywhere. Finding a good one that can be a temporary home is pretty easy. Whether it's a deep cave that will need to be blocked off for safety, or a shallow one that can be used in its entirety, caves make great homes. Some players even prefer that type of house.

Everyone are building cool Minecraft houses while I just usually.. Live in a cave or underground 👀 — Grimmori ⚠️ Pre-debut Vtuber (@CyberCerberusVT) June 18, 2021

1. Villager-esque house

Villager houses are great for starter homes, but villages aren't that common. Sometimes the world spawn can be far away from any villages, making that part of the game difficult. However, the house design is relatively easy to replicate.

Cobblestone, wood planks and wood logs are easy to come by and make for a great house. Getting sand for glass is easy enough, too. Even though this house looks fairly complex, it only uses those materials.

Simple house. Image via Pinterest

What's the best starter house in Minecraft?

