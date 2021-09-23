5 best tech mods for Minecraft

Although Minecraft is a feature-packed game, those hungry for more can delve into the world of Minecraft mods. As most Minecraft players may be aware, mods present an easy way to add fresh new content to the game.

With tens of thousands of Minecraft mods published to the CurseForge website alone, there's naturally an array of different mod genres. Tech mods form one genre, which adds new technology-based features to Minecraft, such as electrical engineering and energy generation, for example.

Tech mods are highly popular within the Minecraft modding scene, and for good reason. New and experienced modders alike will have a blast playing the five best Minecraft tech mods listed below.

Minecraft: Best technology mods that provide players with many possibilities

5) Tinkers' Construct

Download Here

Tinkers' Construct is a mod that adds new weapons, tools and other utilities to Minecraft.

By using this mod, players can create their own set of advanced tools and weaponry. With thousands of possible combinations of parts, there's a huge number of possible unique tools to explore and play around with.

4) ComputerCraft

Download Here

Few things scream new-age technology more than the modern computer system. With ComputerCraft, players can have an Inception-like experience and bring computers directly into Minecraft.

This mod also comes with the added benefit of teaching several programming skills, primarily with the Lua language. Players can use this scripting language to program in-game computers to do many cool things.

3) Electrical Age

Download Here

Fans of redstone engineering will be interested in Electrical Age, a mod that describes itself as a full-fledged electricity simulator complete with full electronic circuitry. It uses "state of the art simulation techniques" that can generate outcomes akin to those that would occur in real-life.

There are many fun electrical appliances included in this mod for players to experiment with, the best of which include:

Mining Drill

Solor Panels

Wind Turbines

Batteries

Capacitors

Steam Turbines

XRay Scanner

2) Immersive Engineering

Download Here

Voted by /r/feedthebeast for best new Minecraft mod in 2015, Immersive Engineering adds energy-based machinery to Minecraft.

Immersive Engineering focuses on realism and doesn't go out of its way to make things particularly easy for players. Those looking for a mod that adds in-depth content and takes time to master will find Immersive Engineering is definitely worth checking out.

1) Mekanism

Download Here

For many, Mekanism is a Minecraft mod that needs no introduction. The mod boasts an astonishing 47 million downloads over its lifespan and is one of the highest quality and most feature-rich Minecraft mods ever created.

In terms of gameplay, Mekanism introduces a set of low-, mid- and high-tier machinery to Minecraft, allowing players to bring their imagination to life. Through this mod, players can also assemble factories, build advanced custom machines and even build a walkie-talkie that implements voice chat within Minecraft survival multiplayer.

