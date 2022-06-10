5 best texture packs for Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update arrived earlier this week and brought great changes. After a lot of patience, Minecraft gamers have received the update with much fanfare. It's been a smash hit thus far, as players have loved fighting the Warden, tunneling for Deep Dark, building with mud, and breeding frogs.

One thing that didn't change was any of the textures. In the latest update, Mojang tweaked ore textures to differentiate them better, but changing textures is uncommon for the game. That's where texture packs come in.

Texture packs are an add-on that can change the game's look entirely. Some of them barely change anything, and others change the entire game. The following are a few good ones to try out in version 1.19.

5) Mythic

Mythic's entire theme is dark. It takes the original texture and changes the vibe and the aesthetic to make it a little tenser. It also alters some of the icons, like health and hunger, but those are minuscule differences that don't affect much. The lighting is where this texture makes its money. It also makes certain blocks look incredibly detailed, like grass or leaves.

It's a pretty inconsequential texture pack. Nothing looks strikingly dissimilar to its original texture. This pack is close enough that the game will remain easy and familiar for players who use it.

4) ModernHD

ModernHD is a great texture pack across all platforms and even has a ton of Java users, despite being optimized for Pocket Edition. It's been heralded as one of the most realistic texture packs that Minecraft has to offer.

The theme for this texture pack is realism. Minecraft is a video game, but that doesn't mean it can't look real, despite how Mojang originally designed it.

There are few better options for players who want their blocks to look normal and realistic. In 1.19, that remains true, so this texture pack is a must-try for all platforms.

3) Vanilla Tweaks Resource Pack 1.18.1

Vanilla Tweaks Resource Pack breathes life into the game. Once again, this texture pack remains loyal to the original, just a little more vibrant. It's a very simple pack that won't require a lot of space and won't confuse players.

One simple change they have implemented is new grass shading. Grass color changes with biomes in Minecraft. However, as anyone with a yard knows, grass texture, size, and color can change in a few feet. This texture pack understands that and implements it to great success.

2) House Warden Sculk

The Warden and the Deep Dark biome were two of the biggest additions to the 1.19 update. Their distinct textures mark these two. They're both dark and creepy, but they also look good to many players. The blue and black color scheme looks good.

However, this can be confusing because the Warden and Sculk are among terrifying things in the game and should be treated as such. With such beautiful colors, crafters might miss that.

This texture changes it to a brown, which better conveys the true nature of both of them. It also makes Deep Dark look pretty cool when Sculk spreads.

1) Sapixcraft

Sapixcraft is a texture pack that almost makes Minecraft look like an entirely new game. It's a lot brighter than the vanilla version. It has a much more vibrant feel, and each block looks new and fresh. There are a lot of great textures, though the ones for trees, tools, and bricks look especially great.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

