5 best texture packs for Minecraft 1.19 update

Ever since its official release in 2011, Minecraft has seen a ton of changes made by the developers, and the modding community has developed a ton of mods and texture packs for the sandbox game. As a result, players might often wonder whether they should play the game with modded texture packs or use the vanilla texture that comes with the game by default. While that does depend on the texture pack and more importantly, the player themselves, many texture packs are proven to enhance a player’s in-game experience.

Texture packs are quite similar to resource packs. However, the difference lies in their primary functions. While texture packs only focus on changing the textures of different surfaces, blocks, and items in the game, resource packs do the same with an additional aspect: they can change the entity’s behavior as well.

Note: The following article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Also, each of the following texture packs can be downloaded from the curseforge website.

Minecraft 1.19: 5 go-to texture packs that players must try out in The Wild Update

5) Misa’s Realistic Texture Pack

Misa’s Realistic texture pack is one of the oldest and most well-known texture packs for the game. Released around a decade ago, the texture pack holds the title of being the first 64x64 texture pack for Minecraft. It features a ton of new, improved, and realistic textures for mobs, including cows, chickens, sheep, and blocks, including obsidian, wood, leaves, and more. Additionally, it is still being updated by its creator, with assistance from fans as well.

4) Classic 3D Texture Pack

Unlike Misa’s Realistic Texture Pack, this texture pack focuses on enhancing the vanilla look of the game. While every block looks the same from afar, approaching them will reveal their true design as all blocks are now 3D. In this texture pack, each block is more detailed and has a clearly distinguished design and structure.

3) Wolfhound Texture Pack

The Wolfhound texture pack is a unique texture pack that has multiple versions, each providing a different sort of experience for Minecraft players. For example, the 'Wolfhound Heavenly' version focuses on showcasing a summer or spring-oriented land, dubbed as a 'paradise' in Minecraft. Similarly, the 'Wolfhound Dungeon' version makes the game darker and more gloomy.

2) Faithful 64x Texture Pack

Faithful is another well-known texture pack among players in the community. It comes in different versions, with each offering a different resolution. It starts with the 64x64 pack and includes 32x32, 128x128, 256x256, and 512x512 as well.

1) Dandelion X Texture Pack

Compared to texture packs like the Misa’s Realistic texture pack or Faithful, Dandelion is a relatively simple texture pack that proves that the game can look and feel incredible without realistic textures as well. With this texture pack, each block and entity gets a revamped texture, which completely changes how players view the in-game world.

Texture packs have been a part of Minecraft since the game’s early days, along with shaders, mods, behavior packs, data packs, and so much more. As the game keeps updating, so do the thousands of texture packs available for the game, with more being created every single day.

