5 best texture packs for Minecraft FPS Boost

Many gamers underestimate how heavy Minecraft, the iconic sandbox block game, can be on computers. The game generates vast infinite worlds that can stretch up to millions of blocks. Creating such extensive worlds filled with randomness puts a lot of stress on the processor.

Decent computers have no issues running Minecraft as it is a reasonably low-requirement game. However, players with older processors and less RAM usually have a tough time playing the game.

Fortunately, thanks to the fantastic MC community, there are many ways to get a nice bump in FPS. Players can use resources like custom clients, mods, texture packs, etc., to boost their frame rates. This article focuses on texture packs and shares some great packs for FPS increase.

Minecraft texture packs to increase FPS

5) Qwuiblington's Ultra FPS Optimized Block Model

By default, many block textures are surprisingly detailed and can cause frames to lower when too many are placed together. Qwuiblington's resource pack optimizes block models to boost FPS. It features custom models with flattened textures for many different blocks.

Download Qwuiblington's Ultra FPS Optimized Block Model from here.

4) Dark Pixels

PVP battles are common among Minecrafters. When indulging in PVP fights, players usually want to avoid distractions and keep their focus on their opponent. Dark Pixels is a resource pack oriented around PVP.

It features 8x8 textures for PVP equipment and items like armor, weapons, golden apples, potions, etc. Dark Pixels can also replace the textures of blocks for a performance boost.

Download Dark Pixels from here.

3) MineBricks

The key to increasing FPS using resource packs is to select a pack with low-quality textures. When the game has to render poor quality textures, it outputs a higher FPS rate than usual. MineBricks turns blocks into LEGO bricks that have a simple texture.

With MineBricks, players will see a decent increase in frame rate. This texture pack also scores bonus points from fans of LEGOs.

Download MineBricks from here.

2) Easy Blocks

Cartoon textures (Image via Easy Blocks texture pack)

Easy Blocks makes Minecraft look like a cartoon by oversimplifying all textures. These textures might remind veterans of the early days of the game. Minecraft also had bright textures in its alpha stage, which were later removed.

Easy Blocks stays true to the original textures. Players can use it to play the game at better frame rates while enjoying a cartoonish esthetic.

Download Easy Blocks from here.

1) Bare Bones

Bare Bones texture pack has a simple goal: to bring the game's texture to 'bare bones.' Players who have seen the official game trailers have definitely noticed the clean and vibrant textures shown in trailers.

Bare Bones texture packs replicate the same structures. Though the textures are low quality, they have a Minecrafty feel, making them feel right at home. With this simple texture pack enabled, players will see a boost in FPS.

Download Bare Bones from here.

