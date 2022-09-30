5 best things to build underwater in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft has massive bodies of water that cover nearly half of the game's world. Even though players spend most of their time on land, underwater life and terrain are equally fascinating. From exploring mysterious structures to interacting with underwater mobs, there is a lot for players to unfold.

Some players even take it as a challenge to build stunning structures that are entirely underwater. Since the game's central aspect is exploration and building, underwater areas can be a unique option. Whether it's a small base or a mega city, players from all walks of in-game experience can construct structures underwater.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other great underwater structures to check out.

Top 5 underwater structures to build in Minecraft, ranked

5) Glass Sphere

The glass sphere is quite a famous underwater structure in the Minecraft community (Image via Reddit/u/demerkies)

Glass spheres are underwater structures that players must've seen or heard about in the community. Even though creating a glass sphere with a base is quite common, it is still a great structure for those who want to try it. When complete, players can immerse themselves in the underwater world by seeing everything from inside the sphere.

Players can build almost anything inside the glass sphere, be it a simple base, a storage system, etc.

4) Mysterious sea monster

An underwater sea monster can be built in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/Grandmeister)

Players who want to create a decorative underwater structure can create any sea monster. Massive deep oceans can look spooky and mysterious at times; creating an underwater sea monster will add to those aspects.

Players can even take inspiration from different places to create these aquatic monsters. Since all kinds of blocks are available in the game, players will have no problem building them.

3) Renovated Underwater Ruins

An underwater ruins structure can also be restored and decorated in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/Brandcraft06)

Players can use many naturally generating underwater structures as a base and build onto it. Underwater Ruins are perfect since players can take the original structure and start restoring it. Gradually, they can create a village-like area underwater with the restored structure.

Since the Ocean Monuments are already complete, players can only do a minor restoration; hence, Underwater Ruins are perfect for this.

2) Atlantis or Atlantis-like megabase

Experienced players can create Atlantis or Atlantis-like structures in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/HyperScale)

Even though not many players would've made Atlantis in their worlds, it is still a brilliant project for experienced players to take on. Due to its popularity, Atlantis is a brilliant structure to build.

However, if players do not want to copy this concept, they can even create their own design and make a unique mega underwater castle. Since creating mega underwater bases can be extremely difficult, these are only targeted towards experienced players.

1) Cozy Base

Beginners can build a simple underwater base in Minecraft (Image via Twitter/@fedo_minecraft)

The simplest structure to build underwater is a cozy little base. This is the perfect underwater build for players new to the game since they do not have to worry too much about breathing and other dangers. They will not even need loads of resources and power-ups.

Additionally, they can create different underwater bases, be it a small glass sphere or a normal hut with a glass roof. A simple and small base will allow them to enjoy underwater scenery while not working too hard for it.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far