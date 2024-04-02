5 best things to do in Minecraft Poisonous Potato update

Minecraft has received a surprisingly interesting and big April Fools' Day update that adds an absurd Poisonous Potato dimension to the game with five different potato-themed biomes. But that’s not all; there’s potato armor, potato elytra wings, fries, roots, potato peeler, and even a grappling hook called the lashing potato! This is just the tip of the iceberg.

While we wait for the Minecraft 1.21 update to drop, let's explore the absurd world of potatoes because there are a lot of things to do here, including a challenging boss to defeat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Poisonous Potato dimension in Minecraft

The frying pan in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are tons of things that you can do in this newly added dimension. The attention to detail that has gone into making the world is commendable. There are poisonous potato mobs such as the potato chicken, potato sheep, and potato cow.

We look at the five best things to do the moment you enter the potato world using the potato portal. Let’s get started.

1) Mastering the lashing potato

Lashing potato (image via Mojang Studios)

One of the most fun things added to Minecraft in this update was the lashing potato, which is a grappling hook made of a slimy string and a sticky potato. You can aim at any object or structure in the game and launch the lashing potato at it. The grappling hook (or sticky potato) will attach itself and pull you close to the object.

Mastering the lashing potato in Minecraft is very rewarding. This new way of navigating the world makes the game much more fun. We hope that Mojang will add something similar to the game permanently.

2) Making potato fries

Potato fries in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Potato has been in the game for years, and yet all you can do with it is bake it. But thanks to the update, you can now use the fryer to make potato fries! The frier is another block added to the game that comes with a stove and a frying pan. Slice some potatoes and put them in the fryer to get some delicious potato fries.

3) Find the Polytra

Polytra in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Don’t worry, the Polytra is not a new item or mob in the game. It is just the potato version of the elytra in the overworld. The fact that there is a set of wings made out of potatoes in this world is hilarious. Find the Polytra and use it with the lashing potato to become the swiftest traveler in the land of potatoes. Not only that, you might need the skills to travel fast to defeat a dangerous mob in this dimension.

4) Peel the hostile potato mobs

Potato peeler in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Nobody uses a sword or an ax to peel or cut a potato, right? The folks at Mojang Studios are aware of that, which is why they have added the potato peeler as an effective weapon against the hostile potato mobs. The poisonous potato dimension has potato zombies, potato skeletons, and potato spiders. The peeler is a very effective weapon against them.

5) Defeating the Mega Spud

The Mega Spud in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Finally, it is time to put your skills to the test. Find the Colosseum to get to the boss mob of this dimension; the Mega Spud, Potatolord of the Fried Legion. That’s the official name of the boss. But don’t let the goofy name deceive you; the Mega Spud is formidable. You will have to use the peeler, the lashing potato, and other weapons to defeat this giant potato.