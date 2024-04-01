How to fight Mega Spud boss in Minecraft April Fools 2024 update

While players have been waiting for the official release of the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios has pleasantly surprised everyone with the release of the Minecraft April Fool’s 2024 update. The content that has been added has far exceeded everyone’s expectations as now we get a new boss along with a new dimension in the game.

While the update has come on April Fool’s Day, the Mega Spud boss is no joke. It is a challenging boss that requires a lot of effort to defeat.

So here’s how you can fight this giant poisonous potato boss in its own dimension.

Defeating the Potato boss in Minecraft

Use the pedestal to open the Poisonous Potato dimension (image via Mojang Studios)

First things first, you need to travel to the poisonous potato dimension. Thankfully, unlike defeating the potato boss, making the portal to its dimension is easy. The game starts with a bonus chest that contains poisonous potatoes. Take it as you will need it to open the portal.

Then, all you need to find is a village with a pedestal. Once found, just hold the poisonous potato and then right-click on the pedestal to open the portal. That’s it, you can now visit the poisonous potato dimension and the Mega Spud of Minecraft.

In the poisonous potato dimension, you need to get the right tools and weapons before you confront the large, hostile potato. You can get the potato armor set and while there are some potato weapons, make sure you get the lashing potato and the potato peeler that are also added in the snapshot.

The potato peeler and the lashing potato are important tools (Image via Mojang Studios)

The potato peeler is a weapon that deals more damage to all the potato mobs such as the potato zombie, skeleton, spider, etc. It is also very effective against the Mega Spud boss. The lashing potato is not a weapon but more of a grappling hook that allows you to travel faster and more efficiently.

With the tools and weapons ready, you need to find the Colosseum where the Mega Spud resides. Enter this structure and you are ready to engage with the boss. Use the peeler effectively to deal damage and use the lashing potato to escape its poisonous attacks.

You might need a bit of practice to master the lashing potato and use it properly. But once mastered, it can be very effective against the Mega Spud.

It is also worth noting that the Mega Spud will not be alone. It is surrounded by hostile elder guardians, which makes defeating the boss even more challenging. So keep trying and practicing and relieve the frustration of having the useless poisonous potatoes in Minecraft for all these years.