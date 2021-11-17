5 best tips to survive in Minecraft Hardcore (2021)

Most gamers began playing Minecraft in a Survival world. When creating a new world, Survival is the default game mode setting. After playing Survival for a long time, Minecrafters will like to take on tough challenges.

Similar to Survival, Hardcore mode is an exclusive Java Edition game mode, making Minecraft far more challenging. In Hardcore mode, players only get one life. When a player dies in Hardcore mode, they will get the option to spectate the world instead of respawning.

Minecraft Hardcore mode pushes players away from the comfortability of Survival mode. The game difficulty is always set at Hard. Due to its unique setting, players have to know many tips and tricks to survive in Hardcore mode.

Tips for Minecraft Hardcore

5) Shield is a necessity

Shield (Image via Minecraft)

In a Hardcore world, players should avoid any unnecessary damage. Shields are the best way not to take damage from mobs in Minecraft. Almost every mob attack can be avoided using a shield.

Shields are also pretty cheap to craft as they only require planks and an iron ingot. Players should aim to prepare a shield early in the game. With shields, players will have a better chance of surviving mob attacks.

4) Avoid going out at night

Hostile mobs (Image via Minecraft)

Hostile mobs spawn at night as the light level drops to zero. Unless necessary, players should avoid exploring the world during nighttime. However, reckless players ready to take risks are advised to carry a bed to be safe.

Lighting up nearby areas is also a great way to prevent hostile mobs from spawning. Players should also try to get many enchantments to feel safer when outside.

3) Improve armor and weapons with enchantments

In Minecraft, players can enchant their equipment to give them special abilities and make them more viable. Certain enchantments make Hardcore mode a little easier. Players should try to get the best armor enchantments like Protection, Feather Falling, Unbreaking, etc.

Like armor enchantments, weapon enchantments are also helpful in Hardcore. With better weapons, players will be able to kill monsters quickly.

2) Learn MLG tricks

Survive fall (Image via Minecraft)

Fall damage is among the most common causes of death in both Hardcore and Survival mode. Players can try learning MLG tricks before starting a Hardcore world to save themselves from fall damage. Several items prevent fall damage, such as water buckets, powdered snow buckets, hay bales, slime blocks, etc.

1) Always have totems of undying

Totem of undying (Image via Minecraft)

Totems are a must-have item for endgame Hardcore players. As evokers drop this rare item, the only way to get totems in bulk is by building a raid farm. Players should keep a totem of undying in their hands for the worst situations.

Totems of undying help players escape death by giving them many benefits, like Regeneration, Absorption, Fire Resistance, etc.

After dying in a Hardcore world, players won't be able to respawn. With these tips, players will have a better chance at surviving Hardcore.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

