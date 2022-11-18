5 best tower blueprints for building in Minecraft

If Minecraft players want to build a structure that stands out among the crowd, a tower is one great choice. These high-reaching creations will surely stand out as they breach the clouds above. They also come in plenty of different designs.

One of the best ways to build a tower, especially for newer players, is to follow a defined blueprint.

Many of these blueprints factor in exactly how many blocks of certain types players will need to complete the build. This allows them to gather the materials and not worry about running short during the project. This obviously isn't a problem in Creative Mode, but it can be crucial for Survival Mode builders.

There are countless blueprint designs worth looking into, but it doesn't hurt to look at some of the top options for 2022.

Fantasy clock tower and 4 other excellent tower blueprints for Minecraft builders

1) Fish Tank Tower

Add some unique flair to your tower by adding glass, water, and fish (Image via Devon Hawes/YouTube)

While standard towers can certainly suit a Minecraft player's needs, it never hurts to add a little creative flair, which is what this build and blueprint offers.

In most senses, this is a standard tower, but its composition includes glass walls in the center filled with water and plenty of aquatic wildlife. A water elevator rests in the center of the spire, ensuring that players can still get to the top of the tower without necessarily taking a swim.

It may not be as durable as some towers due to the abundant use of glass. However, there's no doubt that it's a very visually appealing build.

2) Fantasy Clock Tower

It may not keep perfect time, but this clock tower is a gorgeous build that offers plenty of room for living space (Image via Minecraft Fantasy Builds/YouTube)

This clock tower creation is ideal for those who want a medieval-fantasy Minecraft build. It may not keep track of time as intended (at least not without some masterful redstone knowledge), but it looks spectacular and has plenty of room for one's survival needs.

This build also possesses a little greenery at its base, making it a great fit within forest biomes in particular.

3) Lighthouse

A lighthouse makes a perfect companion for beach and ocean builds (Image via PvPLive)

Consisting mostly of white/black wool and stone bricks, this Minecraft build is light on resources and should fit quite nicely on a nearby beach biome.

A viewing balcony rests at the top of the lighthouse, making it the perfect place to gaze out over the ocean or the nearby beach. With a little maneuvering and a beacon block, this lighthouse can truly come alive and beam out into the sky to serve its primary function.

4) Mage Tower

This Minecraft build strikes a sinister tone as it reaches into the sky (Image via BrokenPixelSK/YouTube)

This mage tower looks like the inviting home of a wicked sorcerer or an inhabitant of the Nether.

Composed of a healthy quantity of granite and blackstone, this structure is as durable as it is sinister in its appearance. Amethyst is also used as a decorative addition, which works well with much of the black/purple color scheme of the tower's trim.

5) Farm Tower

This creation is as practical as it is appealing (Image via K1 Inc./YouTube)

While living in a tower in Minecraft is great, some players also want their towers to be as functional as possible.

One of the top examples is this farm tower, which uses a terrace-based design to place farmland and crops within its confines. There are also a massive number of chests at the base of the tower to collect the crops after they've grown.

The best part about this Minecraft tower is that it consists almost entirely of easy-to-find materials, making it a much simpler build than it first appears to be.

