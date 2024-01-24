5 Best train mods for Minecraft

One of Minecraft’s most stand-out features is its rail tracks. The game lets players craft and place both normal and powered railroads, which can be used to travel or transport items to different places. While this title offers a few options for minecarts, the lack of a proper train has always been felt in the game. Having a train or at least a chain of minecarts would make rail tracks more useful and fun.

While Mojang Studios' Minecraft 1.21 update does not have anything for the railroad cars, here are five great train mods.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Train mods for Minecraft

Adding train in Minecraft (Image via Planet Minecraft)

The train mods mentioned here will not work on the vanilla version of this game, which means players will have to download either the Forge or Fabric mod loader to run them. Also, some of these extensions will only work with specific versions of the game.

1) Create: Steam 'n' Rails mod

Steam n Rails mod (Image via Curseforge)

Create: Steam 'n' Rails is a great train mod that not only adds different types of carts in the game but drastically improves the functionality and aesthetic of its tracks. This extension also adds new rail tracks, including a monorail. It also allows players to place railroads on slopes and turns.

The mod comes with a coupling block that can connect or disconnect two carts depending on whether it's adequately powered. Players also get a workbench cart in this mod, which can make long train rides more productive.

This extension is compatible with the game's latest version and can be used with both Forge and Fabric mod loader.

2) Create: Bells and Whistles

Bells and Whistels mod (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Create: Bells and Whistles is another fantastic train mod that focuses a lot on the detailing of trains. The mod comes with a lot of new blocks specifically designed for making train parts and station platforms.

Some things in this mod include a grab bar that can be crafted with andesite, brass, and copper. This tool can be used as a ladder to get inside the train, on station platform blocks, through iron trapdoors that act as the windows for the train, etc.

The mod is also compatible with the latest version of the game and can be used with both Forge and Fabric mod loaders.

3) customTRAIN

customTrain mod (Image via Planet Minecraft)

This one is perhaps the most complicated train mod on this list. It brings trains to the game, along with an astoundingly long list of features. Players can get keys to lock trains, a wireless signal control system, ticket machines to get tickets for railcars, and multiple track templates.

For anyone who wants to simulate how real-life trains work in this game, then customTRAIN is the one to go for. The only downside to this mod is that it only works with the Forge mod loader and is compatible with version Minecraft 1.19.4. However, the mod creator is working on the mod, so players can expect this to change soon.

4) Fex’s Vehicle and Transportation mod

Flex's transportation mod (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Fex’s Vehicle and Transportation mod is slightly different from the other entries on this list. It adds a toy train in the game that players can ride. This inclusion looks very awkward and is slow. That said, having a toy train in the game is something many players would want.

Another benefit of this tool is that it comes with other transportation mods. It adds land and water vehicles, with air vehicles under development. Again, the downside here is that this extension only supports Forge mod-loader with no support for Fabric.

5) Immersive Railroading

Immersive railroading mod (Image via Curseforge)

Immersive Railroading is another great train mod for players who want to use a simple but enjoyable train mod. It adds multiple types of trains in the game, both for player and item transport.

Currently, the mod is only available for Forge, but its creator has mentioned that Fabric support for this tool is coming soon.

