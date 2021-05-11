5 best uses of enchantments in Minecraft

In Minecraft, enchanting is a game mechanic that can improve the efficiency and durability of tools, weapons, and armors. There are various types of enchantments available to players.

Enchantments can provide various helpful buffs to them. Some of them can increase the mining speed, whereas others can help deal extra damage to mobs and players.

This article shares information about some of the best uses for enchantments in Minecraft. Players can enchant their valuable gears to get the most out of these.

Best ways to use enchantments in Minecraft

#5 - Deal more damage

A God Minecraft sword (Image via AA12, YouTube)

Survival is one of the main aspects of Minecraft, and players have to defend themselves from various types of hostile mobs. There are different weapon choices available in-game, and they can use swords, axes, bows, and so on.

However, the raw power of these weapons is not strong enough. Players can improve the attacking power of their weapons and inflict more damage using enchantments such as Sharpness and Power.

#4 - Infinite arrows

Using arrows, players can engage in a long-range fight against tough mobs like ravagers, withers, and the ender dragon. To confront these mobs, they will need tons of arrows.

Using Infinity enchantment, players can fire infinite arrows from their bow as long as they have at least one arrow in their inventory.

#3 - Get more mob loot

An enchanted sword (Image via Windows Central)

Looting is one of the best enchantments in Minecraft. Players can enchant their swords with looting to get more drops by killing mobs. It also increases the drop rate of rare mob loot such as wither skulls.

The looting enchantment has three levels in Minecraft, with each level increasing the drop rate of mob loot.

#2 - Mine faster

Players can get a variety of blocks and items by mining. Sadly, mining with a regular pickaxe can consume a lot of time.

Users can save precious time by using an efficiency-enchanted pickaxe. The Efficiency enchantment allows them to mine blocks at a quicker pace.

#1 - Become rich

The Looting II enchantment (Image via u/Aidanpitch97)

The Fortune enchantment increases the number of minerals dropped after mining ores. On average, players can get two to three diamonds by mining a single diamond ore. The same effect also applies to Redstone, lapis, coal, emerald, and more.

Using the Fortune enchantment, players can become rich in Minecraft. The maximum level for looting is three.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.