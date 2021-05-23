5 best uses of Silk Touch enchantment in Minecraft Java Edition

Enchanting is a unique game mechanism that buffs tools, weapons, and armors in Minecraft. There are over 30 different enchantments available in the game. Some enchantments increase durability and efficiency, whereas others help with extra damage and protection.

Silk Touch is among the most used enchantments in Minecraft. Players can get silk touch from an enchantment table, villager trading, and loot chests.

Players can enchant their pickaxe, axe, shovel, and hoe with silk touch enchantment. Remember that silk touch is incompatible with fortune enchantment.

Silk Touch enchantment: Top five uses in Minecraft

#5 - Ender chest

Players need silk touch to mine ender chest (Image via Minecraft)

Ender chest is one of the most valuable blocks in Minecraft. It is like a "wireless" storage system with 27 item slots. Players can access their items from anywhere as long as they an ender chest.

Mining an ender chest with a regular pickaxe will drop eight obsidian. To get the ender chest, players have to mine it with a silk touch pickaxe.

#4 - Ice farming

Ice blocks can only be farmed in cold, snowy biomes. However, players have to worry about another problem when trying to farm ice. When an ice block is mined with a regular pickaxe, it will turn into a block of water.

Players can use a silk touch pickaxe to obtain the ice block as an item in Minecraft.

#3 - Stone blocks

Mining stone with silk touch pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

In a new world, players don't have direct access to stone blocks. Stones are available everywhere in the overworld, but mining them with a regular pickaxe will drop cobblestones.

Players can use the silk touch pickaxe to obtain stones directly. This way, players won't have to use their fuel to smelt cobblestones.

#2 - Crimson and Warped nylium

Nylium blocks are required for farming crimson and warped wood. Players need crimson and warped fungi to farm the nether trees, which players can only plant on nylium blocks.

Using a silk touch pickaxe, players can mine the nylium block in Minecraft.

#1 - Ore blocks

Ore blocks (Image via Minecraft)

When an ore block is mined with a regular pickaxe, it drops minerals. Players can use the silk touch pickaxe to obtain ore blocks as well. Ore blocks are often used for decorating caves and mines.

