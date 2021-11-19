5 best villager professions in Minecraft (2021)

Villagers are passive mobs in Minecraft who can interact with the player and each other. They can be found in specific areas of the map, called villages, and are useful in many ways, along with keeping the player company among the dangers of Minecraft.

In Minecraft, villagers are mainly used for trading. They can have a variety of professions and trade different items at varying prices. Villagers may also give the player a discount or an increased price, depending on the results of the player’s interaction with them.

Minecraft: Best professions for villagers for easy and comfortabe resource gathering

5) Farmer

Farmers are one of the first types of villagers players will come across in Minecraft, primarily because of their appearance. Farmers wear large straw hats and can be seen near their farms, most of which contain wheat, beetroot, potatoes, carrots, and even melons. Farmers are one of the best sources for emeralds, as they trade crops for emeralds.

The job site block for Farmers is the Composter.

4) Armourer

The armourer is a useful villager who traders armor pieces, shields, and bells for emeralds, diamonds, and even lava buckets, among other resources. At the expert level, the armorer can trade sets of enchanted diamond armor for emeralds, which can prove to be an easy way to get high-tier armor in the early game.

The job site block for Armourers is the Blast Furnace.

3) Fletcher

The Fletcher is the go-to villager for Minecraft players to obtain arrows and ranged weapons like bows and crossbows. At higher levels, these villagers can sell enchanted bows and different types of arrows. Apart from that, they can trade feathers and flint. Fletchers are great to have around in case players run out of arrows or bow durability.

The job site block for Fletchers is the Fletching Table.

2) Cleric

Clerics are highly resourceful, villagers that sell a variety of items and components. However, they are best known and used for their ability to trade ender pearls to the player. Ender pearls are an item that is required to progress in the game while also serving an important role in traversing the map on a regular basis. Clerics can also trade emeralds for rotten flesh, which is an easy way of procuring emeralds.

The job site block for Clerics is the Brewing Stand.

1) Librarian

The Librarian is a resourceful villager in Minecraft. Librarians are best known for trading enchanted books at higher levels, with the enchantments getting better as their level increases. These books can be combined with weapons, armor, and tools to apply enchantments on them. Apart from enchanted books, they trade regular books, bookcases, lanterns, compasses, and paper.

The job site block for Librarians is the Lectern.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

