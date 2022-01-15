Minecraft has quite an extensive enchantment system in the game. Players can apply certain power-ups to their tools, weapons and armor to make them better. There are various enchantments that help players while they are underwater.

Minecraft maps are full of water bodies, with vast oceans, seas, and rivers. These water bodies have a life of their own. They have various forms of living entities and mysterious structures for players to explore within them. However, players may face certain problems when in water, hence there are enchantments that are water-related.

Top 5 Minecraft enchantments to use that are water-related

Minecraft has loads of enchantment that can help players in various ways, but here are 5 best water-related Minecraft enchantments.

5) Aqua Affinity

Aqua Affinity on helmet (Image via Minecraft)

This is a water-related enchantment with which players can mine quicker underground, though it can only be applied on helmets. It only has one level of enchantment power. This can be helpful to players who are trying to build something underwater and need to clear up the blocks.

4) Luck of the Sea

Luck of the sea on fishing rod (image via Minecraft)

This enchantment is not exactly used underwater, as it is used for fishing. Players can fish in Minecraft with a fishing rod and get all sorts of items from a water body. This enchantment helps players to get better loot when they fish. It has three enchantment powers, which increase the chances of getting treasure loot by 2% per level.

3) Depth Strider

Depth Strider on boots (Image via Minecraft)

If players need to navigate through the water quickly, they can try enchanting their boots with Depth Strider. This enchantment increases the movement speed underwater. This enchantment also has three levels but it cannot be paired with Frost Walker enchantment.

2) Frost Walker

Frost Walker (Image via ecocitycraft)

Frost Walker is a rare treasure enchantment that cannot be acquired by an enchanting table. It can be found in chest loot and through a librarian villager. It freezes nearby water blocks into frosted ice, hence players can walk on water. This enchantment has two levels. Players can also stand on Magma blocks without taking any damage.

1) Respiration

Respiration enchantment on turtle shell (Image via Minecraft)

One of the major reasons players can't explore the oceans enough is because they can't breathe underwater. The Respiration enchantment can help players extend their breath underwater. It can be applied to helmets and has three levels, with each level increasing 15 seconds of breathing underwater.

