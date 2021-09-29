5 best ways to defend your base in Minecraft

The nearly infinite world of Minecraft provides players with a canvas to showcase their creativity. There are hundreds of blocks for players to use in their builds, and players often spend hours building beautiful bases in Minecraft.

After working hard on their base, the last thing anybody would want is hostile mobs destroying it. Hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons and particularly creepers are the worst enemies of Minecraft players.

To avoid unexpected deaths or creeper explosions, players can use various tactics to protect their base. This article details some of the best ways to defend a Minecraft base.

How to defend your Minecraft base

5) Replace those old doors

Use piston doors (Image via Minecraft)

Traditional doors aren't enough to protect players from hordes of zombies, especially on hard difficulty. Players can instead create piston doors that activate using buttons or levers. Do not use pressure plates to open the door as mobs can stand on them and enter the base. Instead, players can place pressure plates inside the base.

4) Install traps

While traps aren't necessary for defending a base, players can add them just for fun. For example, they can create traps to force mobs into a lava pit. However, players should maintain caution as the traps can be a danger to them as well. Instead of lava, players can also add zombies or creepers to prank their friends in Minecraft.

3) Use berry bushes

Berry bushes (Image via Minecraft)

It may not seem like it, but hostile mobs are pretty smart. They have the brains to understand what can damage them in Minecraft, including sweet berry bushes. Understandably, players can then use sweet berry bushes to keep hostile mobs away from their bases.

Like sweet berry bushes, mobs also avoid contact with cactuses, magma blocks, lava and other damage-inflicting blocks. Therefore, players can place these blocks around their base to prevent mobs from entering.

2) Call for help

Summon golems for help (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, players can summon two types of golems to defend their base. The iron golem is a melee-type mob, whereas the snow golem shoots snowballs. Players can create towers for snow golems to take down enemies from afar, while tanky iron golems will clear mobs close to the base.

Players can summon an iron golem by making a T-shape using four iron blocks and then placing a carved pumpkin on top. To make a snow golem, players will have to set two snow blocks vertically and place a carved pumpkin on the upper block.

1) Light up the area

The easiest way to protect a base from mobs is by spawn proofing. By placing light sources, players can prevent hostile mobs from spawning. Torches are best suited for this job as they are pretty cheap.

Instead of using light sources, players can also use items like buttons or slabs for spawn proofing. Spamming torches might ruin the esthetics of some builds. Using slabs, players can maintain the theme of their base as well.

