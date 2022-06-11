5 best ways to get diamonds in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has many different useful items and resources, but few come close to diamonds. In fact, the strength and effectiveness of diamond items is surpassed only by Netherite, an extremely rare material. Diamond essentially serves as the strongest material found in the overworld. It can be used to make armor, weapons, tools, and other important resources like enchanting tables, and more.

While diamond ore was one of the many mineral ores that had its generation drastically affected after the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, the Minecraft 1.19 update brings some changes and additions that can alter the way players mine these precious stones. This article will guide players to get the most out of their diamond-mining experience.

Minecraft 1.19: How to maximize the number of diamonds found

5) Search between Y levels -50 and 64

When Minecraft 1.18 came out, it brought a hefty change to the world’s ore generation system. Basically, this change affected where ores spawned in a Minecraft world. For example, diamond ore, which used to generate below Y level 16, and was most common at Y level 11, is now generated mainly between Y levels -50 and 64. Additionally, the best Y levels to search for this rare mineral are now -59 and -58.

4) Use Fortune 3

The Fortune Enchantment is one of the most effective enchantments in the game. Its function is to increase the drop rate of almost anything a tool enchanted with it mines (with a few exceptions, obviously). Players can associate it with the Looting Enchantment, which works quite similar to the Fortune. Fortune has 3 Enchantment levels, with the level 3 Enchantment giving players up to 4 diamonds from a single block of diamond ore.

3) Use Silk Touch and save the diamond ore

Alternatively, if players do not have access to any level of the Fortune Enchantment, they can do one of two things:

They can mark the places where they find diamond ores, in order to come back and mine them with Fortune at a later time. This will ensure that players get the maximum amount of diamonds from each ore block.

Instead, they can work on obtaining the Silk Touch enchantment first. When they obtain it, using the enchantment on a diamond ore block will drop the block, and allow them to carry it with them. They can then work on acquiring Fortune 3 later, and can acquire the maximum amount of diamonds from the safety and comfort of their base.

2) Use wool in the Deep Dark

The Deep Dark biome in Minecraft has been established as a scary and difficult area to navigate through. This new biome is filled with a variety of sculk blocks, including sculk sensors, sculk shriekers, and sculk catalysts.

Sculk sensors detect vibrations and emit similar sounds themselves when this happens, while sculk shriekers emit a high-pitched shriek when they detect sounds.

If players really want to mine for diamonds in the Deep Dark, they can use wool blocks to stop sculk sensors or shriekers from triggering. This can be achieved by placing wool blocks next to and/or above the sculk blocks.

1) Beware of the Deep Dark biome

The Minecraft 1.19 update brought a large number of changes to the game. Additions like the allay, sculk blocks, frogs, and tadpoles have been highly anticipated for quite some time. However, the addition of the Deep Dark biome is what makes the diamond mining process quite challenging and truly terrifying.

The primary reason for this is the addition of what is now the strongest mob in the game, The Warden. The Warden, as players might know by now, is a blind mob that uses echolocation to travel through the Deep Dark biome. Furthermore, it reacts rather aggressively to vibrations and sounds from various entities around it.

Given that The Warden can kill a Minecraft player with full Netherite armor in just two hits, it is safe to say that players must be extremely careful while navigating through the Deep Dark in search of diamonds. It would be safer for players to avoid the biome entirely while they search for the precious resource.

