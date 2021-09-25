5 best ways to get string in Minecraft

At first glance, a string may not look like a valuable item to new Minecraft players, but it does have some useful applications. It can be used to craft a few different tools such as bows, fishing rods, and leads.

String can also be used to form tripwire circuits. Players can do this by placing string between blocks connecting them with tripwire hooks. These kind of tripwire circuits can be used in various effective manners. This article will list the best ways to get string in Minecraft.

Where to find string in Minecraft

5) Bartering with piglins

A piglin inspecting a gold ingot (Image via Minecraft)

Bartering is a feature similar to trading in which players exchange gold ingots for various items with piglins. The best place to do this is in bastion remnants where a large number of piglins naturally spawn. Players may get 3 to 9 string from bartering a single gold ingot, but the chances of this happening are only ~4.36%.

4) Breaking tripwires in jungle temples

A jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

Jungle temples are a rare structure that naturally generates only in the jungle biome. It is famous among Minecraft players for the loot its chests hold. Inside the temple, players can find five pieces of tripwire that are used to form a trap. Players can mine the tripwire using any tool to get string.

3) Mining cobwebs

Cobwebs in a mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

Players can obtain string from cobwebs in various ways: breaking it using a sword, pushing it with a piston, or flowing water over it. Flowing water will always break cobwebs. Cobwebs are most commonly found in mineshafts.

2) Looking in loot chests

A dungeon with two loot chests (Image via Minecraft)

Most structures in Minecraft have chests that can contain rare and useful items. Players can find string in chests of dungeons, bastion remnants, desert temples, outposts, and woodland mansions. The chances of finding it are the highest in woodland mansions and dungeons (57.8%).

1) Killing mobs

A spider in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read

Striders, spiders, and cats may drop string when killed by a player or a tamed wolf. The best way to take advantage of this game mechanic is by creating cave spider mob farms to quickly get strings. Players can easily make one using a cave spider spawner that can be found in mineshafts.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Atul S