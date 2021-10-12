5 best ways to hide lighting in Minecraft

Light levels are an important statistic in Minecraft as it determines where hostile mobs can generate or not. As of version 1.17, most hostile mobs require a light level of less than 7 to spawn.

Players can easily prevent hostile mobs from spawning by keeping the light level above 7. Every player needs to light up their base and surrounding areas to stop any unexpected creeper explosions in the future.

However, while lighting up their base, players also need to care about their appearance and esthetics. Spamming torches can turn any beautiful home into an ugly mess. Players can hide light sources to get enough light while maintaining the looks of their builds.

Different ways to hide light sources in Minecraft

5) Paintings

Paintings are decoration items in Minecraft. Players can craft a painting by using eight sticks and one wool of any color.

Paintings are treated as entities in Minecraft. It means light can pass through them. Players can place paintings on top of light sources and hide them easily. This way, the room will stay lit even though light sources are hidden.

4) Trap doors

Trap doors (Image via Minecraft)

Trap doors are a cheap way to hide light sources in Minecraft. Each trap door has a unique pattern, which allows light to pass through them. Players can use trap doors as decorations while hiding light blocks.

In Minecraft, players can create nine types of trap doors: oak, acacia, dark oak, jungle, birch, spruce, crimson, warped, and iron. Players will have to place six planks of the same type in a 2x3 area on a crafting table to craft wooden trap doors. Iron trap doors need four iron ingots in a 2x2 crafting grid.

3) Lanterns under lily pads

Lily pad (Image via Minecraft)

Lily pads are underrated decoration items, but they can look stunning in aquatic builds. Some players may not know that lily pads can also hide light sources underwater.

Players can hang lanterns under lily pads. This way, players can easily light up their rivers, lakes, or other aquatic builds without relying on costly blocks like sea lanterns.

2) Leaves

Hiding light with leaves (Image via Minecraft)

Leaves are an excellent choice for hiding light sources inside trees or below gardens in Minecraft. Leaves are treated as transparent blocks, due to which light can pass through them.

Players can place any light block and then use leaves to hide it. Leaves are also cheap as players can get them from trees using shears.

1) Carpets

Carpets (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, players can make carpets of 16 different colors. Players can use carpets to hide light sources while maintaining the looks of their builds. Carpets are crafted using two wool blocks.

Carpets look natural and can easily blend with the other colors in a build. Players can hide lighting on the floor and cover it with carpeting to prevent hostile mobs from spawning.

Minecraft has various methods for hiding light sources. Along with the tricks mentioned above, players can also get creative with daylight sensors, redstone lamps, etc.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

