5 best ways to hide valuable items in Minecraft (2022)

Minecraft multiplayer can get a little chaotic at times, especially when one is playing on Anarchy servers or servers where item theft is permitted.

If this is the case, players must get a little crafty about how they hide their most valuable items to avoid losing them.

Fortunately, savvy players in the Minecraft community have been able to come up with intriguing ways to hide one's valuables. Each method is different, and a player will ultimately want to use the one that fits them (or their situation) best.

While there are countless ways to hide your items in-game, there are certainly a number of methods that are worth focusing on. Many of these tricks should only take a few moments to execute and should keep your precious items safe for the foreseeable future.

Using a hidden door, lava pool, and 3 other great Minecraft tricks to hide one's valuable items

1) Barrels Under Chests

Barrels can be well-hidden due to their compact size (Image via Mojang)

Since barrels don't require much space to be opened, they can be hidden exceptionally well. Additionally, they blend in well with other wooden blocks, which can be quite helpful.

For a basic item-hiding trick, players can try placing a chest or double chest but inserting a barrel underneath it. The chances of the barrel being spotted when the chest is present are fairly low, though it isn't zero.

This is why using other wood blocks to blend the barrel nicely into the environment is also a good idea.

2) Hidden Door Trick

Windowless doors like spruce doors can hide an item stash when it's opened (Image via u/Know2Good/Reddit)

With the right type of door in their inventory, players can create a compelling spot to hide their items.

To do this, players should place a door in the corner of their shelter and make sure the handle faces away from the corner. When the door is opened, they will notice that it rests flat against a wall.

Players can place storage chests or barrels behind this wall, and the door will keep them hidden when it's opened.

For optimal results, players should use doors that don't possess windows, such as spruce, dark oak, birch, or warped/crimson doors. This will ensure that looters don't look through the windows built into the door to see one's hidden items.

3) Item Frame Hidden Door

With a little redstone, you can keep your items safe in plain sight (Image via Mojang)

Unbeknownst to some Minecraft players, item frames can emit a redstone signal when the item inside them is rotated.

With some redstone dust, a comparator, and a few pistons, players can create a hidden door on a wall or floor. This door will only open when the item in the frame is positioned in a certain direction.

It isn't often that looters and thieves think about manipulating an item frame unless they're well-versed in finding hidden loot.

While this Minecraft contraption might seem quite daunting, it's easier than it appears. In just a few moments, a room full of precious items will be well-hidden and accessible only with the right rotation in the item frame.

4) Hiding Under a Lava Pool

Most players, even looters, tend to avoid lava due to the danger it presents (Image via Mojang)

When many Minecraft players see a pool of lava, they tend to avoid it unless they need to put some lava in a bucket. For this reason, lava pools make for a great way to hide items.

After draining a pool of lava completely, players can place a chest or double chest in the ground where the lava once was. Once that's accomplished, they can refill the area with lava.

Lava won't set chest blocks on fire in Minecraft, so players should be able to drain the lava whenever necessary and access their items. It takes some time, but most thieves won't think twice about trying to look for hidden stashes near a lava pool.

5) The Farmland Method

Farmland can reveal a small compartment where you can access a single chest of items (Image via Mojang)

This method is far from flawless but can work out well in a sparsely-populated area in Minecraft. The process is simple, but it ideally uses only a single chest as opposed to a double.

Players have to bury their chest one block deep and surround it with grass blocks before placing a grass block on top of it. The better they can blend the topmost grass block with its surrounding blocks, the better it will trick would-be thieves.

To access the chest, Minecraft players can use a gardening hoe to turn one of the grass blocks surrounding the chest into farmland. There should be a small opening allowing players to access their items.

