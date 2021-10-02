5 best ways to kill mobs in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can find mobs in all different dimensions. Mobs, short for mobile entities, are living creatures capable of moving on their own. The game has a wide variety of mobs.

Players can use mobs to obtain various useful items. Most mobs drop items after dying or getting killed by a player.

Players can also build farms to get more mob drops in Minecraft. Mob farms are focused on spawning mobs and killing them quickly. Here are some efficient ways to kill mobs.

Most effective methods of killing mobs in Minecraft

5) Lava

A creeper dying from lava (Image via Minecraft)

Lava is a threat to players and almost every mob in Minecraft. Players can use lava to kill mobs easily. When in contact with lava, most mobs take two heart damage every half a second.

Many mob farms rely on lava to kill mobs, such as iron farms, creeper farms and so on. Players can use hoppers to collect items dropped by mobs.

4) Fall damage

Kill mobs with fall damage (Image via Minecraft)

Like in many other games, Minecraft also has a fall damage mechanic. If a player or entity falls from a tall height, they will take a certain amount of damage. Players can use fall damage to kill mobs instantly.

However, the AI of mobs prevents them from taking fall damage. Nonetheless, players can lure the mobs by using certain items or other specific mobs. For example, endermen attack endermites, zombified piglins try to break turtle eggs and so on.

3) Pointed dripstones

Pointed dripstones (Image via Minecraft)

Pointed dripstones are among the newly added items in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update. Players can use pointed dripstones to do a maximum damage of 20 hearts. With such a whopping amount of damage, players can take down strong mobs like the Wither easily.

Entities also take damage by falling on pointed dripstones. Players can multiply fall damage by placing pointed dripstones at the bottom of a mob chamber.

3) AFKing with an auto-clicker

Other killing methods on this list may produce fewer items as players won't be killing mobs manually. However, killing mobs manually can be time-consuming, dull and sometimes inefficient.

Thanks to tech-savvy individuals, however, Minecrafters can use auto-clickers to AFK at their mob farms. They can use the Looting 3 enchantment to achieve maximum efficiency in a mob farm.

1) Entity cramming

Entity cramming is an advanced way to kill mobs in Minecraft. This method is usually viable in farms with high mob spawning rates. To maintain spawn rates, players have to get rid of mobs quickly.

Entity cramming is a fast and efficient way to kill enormous numbers of mobs. In Minecraft, a block can only have 24 entities, beyond which they will be destroyed. Players can use minecarts to increase the entity count in a block-wide area. Entity cramming is commonly used in gold XP farms.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

