5 best ways to mine ancient debris in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft is mostly played in the survival game mode, in which players need to defend themselves against ferocious creatures. Netherite armor and tools are the most efficient and durable in the game that makes defeating mobs a lot easier.

Netherite does not generate naturally, and to acquire netherite items, players need ancient debris. It is the rarest ore in Minecraft generated only in the Nether world. To mine it, players will need a diamond pickaxe or better.

Here are some of the best ways to mine ancient debris in the game.

Most efficient ways of mining ancient debris in Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Using end crystals

End crystal (Image via Minecraft)

Ancient debris is one of the few blocks in Minecraft with outstanding blast resistance. Therefore, players can use end crystals to blow up huge parts of chunks in the Nether to expose the ancient debris.

This is a more end-game method of mining ancient debris as end crystals are expensive to craft.

4) Branch mining

Branch mining (Image via Minecraft)

Branch mining is an excellent way of mining diamonds and ancient debris. In branch mining, players mine four blocks and then turn left or right to mine five blocks.

Both the upper and lower blocks need to be mined. Players need to do this at Y15 as ancient debris generates the most at this level.

3) Strip mining

Strip mining (Image via Minecraft)

Strip mining is another effective mining technique that is famous among Minecrafters. In strip mining, players mine in a straight line for as long as they want. Then, they go back to the starting point and mine in the same direction, leaving a gap of two blocks.

2) Placing TNTs in a straight line

A lot of TNT (Image via Minecraft)

TNT blocks are great for mining ancient debris. By placing a lot of it in a straight line and igniting one TNT, players can blow up huge areas to expose all the ancient debris in it. They should leave 3-4 blocks between each TNT block.

Basalt deltas biomes should be avoided for using any mining method that has exploding blocks involved.

1) Blowing beds

Bed in Nether (Image via Minecraft)

As most Minecrafters know, when the player tries to sleep on a bed in the Nether, the bed explodes. Players can use this game mechanic to explode parts of chunks to expose ancient debris.

Players should place a block between them and the bed to significantly decrease the damage they would sustain.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

