5 best ways to fix Minecraft exit code 1

Since Minecraft is such a massive sandbox title, it is bound to have several issues and bugs, even though Mojang constantly pushes new updates with loads of fixes. One of the most common errors is called 'Exit Code 1'. This error crashes the game and shows a dialog box saying, "Game Ended with Bad State: Exit Code 1". Thankfully, this is a well-known issue, and the community has found several methods to solve it easily.

While one of these methods might not work, if users try all of them, they will most likely solve the problem.

Top 5 methods to solve Minecraft's 'Exit Code 1' error

1) Repair Minecraft Launcher

Repairing the Minecraft launcher could solve the exit code 1 issue (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can start by repairing the official game launcher, through which the sandbox title actually starts. They can follow these simple steps to do so:

Open Windows Settings. Open the 'Apps' tab in the left pane. Click on Installed Apps and search for Minecraft Launcher. Next, click the three-dot menu beside the app name and select Advanced Options. Scroll down to the Reset section and click Repair.

Windows will perform a quick repair and show a checkmark beside the button once the repair is complete. Once the process is complete, open the launcher and start the game to check whether the issue persists.

2) Change Java Executable name

Change the Java Executable path inside the official Minecraft launcher (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are high chances that the Java installed on a player's computer might not be working correctly with the game. Hence, they must reconnect Java with the game that opens. To do this, they must follow these steps:

Open the game launcher. Select the 'Java Edition' tab in the left panel. Open the 'Installations' tab in the toolbar. Hover the mouse over any desired game version and click the three-dot menu. Select Edit from the menu and click More Options to view additional options. Click Browse to add a Java Executable. Navigate to the Java installation. By default, the JRE file path is: C:Program Files (x86)Javajre1.8.0_361bin. Select the Java.exe file and click Open. Click Save to apply the changes.

After this, players can reopen the official game launcher and open the game to check.

3) Play the game without mods

Several mods can also cause exit code 1 in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

On certain occasions, Java Edition mods can also cause this particular error. Since they are third-party software that runs on the official sandbox title, they can also cause the 'Exit Code 1' crash.

Though players can simply remove or completely disable the mods, they can open the regular vanilla version of the game and play in their worlds. Furthermore, they can try and test each and every mod they use to pinpoint which one is causing the crash.

4) Update graphics card drivers

Always keep graphics card drivers up-to-date to avoid Minecraft crashes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players could also encounter the error and crashes due to an outdated graphics card driver. Graphics card companies constantly push the latest driver updates that improve the gameplay of many games. Hence, they must be updated at all times.

Users can head to the Nvidia GeForce Experience or AMD Adrenaline Edition apps to update their graphics drivers.

5) Reinstall the game and Java

Completely reinstall Java version and Minecraft to solve Exit Code 1 error (Image via Sportskeeda)

The final solution to solving the Exit Code 1 error is to simply reinstall both Java and the game on any computer. Make sure to back up all the single-player worlds from the .minecraft folder before uninstalling the game.

A fresh reinstall of the launcher, game, and Java version will likely solve several bugs and errors.

Poll : 0 votes