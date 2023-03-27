How to fix Minecraft error code U-000

Minecraft isn't a perfect game, and can therefore be racked by the occasional bug or error. Unfortunately, a recent error code called U-000 has been causing trouble for players on Bedrock Edition, making it difficult for them to access certain parts of the Minecraft Marketplace.

Players have reported that the U-000 error code has appeared on Pocket Edition/Minecraft Mobile and console versions of the game. The error seems to occur most often when players are trying to scroll through content such as maps, skins, and worlds in the marketplace.

A recent bug report outlines the U-000 error code to Mojang Support (Image via Mojang)

Currently, Mojang hasn't addressed this Minecraft bug, but there may be potential fixes that can help until the developers examine it closer.

Possible fixes to error code U-000 in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Players have been reporting this particular Minecraft error code since at least February 2023 (Image via u/GrayMcC/Reddit)

Due to how recently this Minecraft error code has emerged, Mojang likely hasn't had time to read the reports surrounding it and see what can be done. Since there's no timeline on Mojang's end to fix the error, it comes down to players to remedy the situation as best they can. Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be a definitive fix for error code U-000, but given the nature of the error, there are a few things worth trying to troubleshoot the problem.

How to troubleshoot error code U-000

1) Check your internet connection: If you encounter error code U-000, ensure that your internet connection is in working order. The error code appears to pop up due to some miscommunication between the player's device and the Minecraft Marketplace. Since this is the case, it's wise to check and make sure that your connection speed is stable and that there isn't anything interfering with it. This is especially true for players who are using a wifi connection, which can be disrupted more easily than a wired cable connection. Using a website such as https://internethealthtest.org/ can help you determine if something's amiss with your internet.

2) Disable your antivirus software: If you're running any form of firewall or antivirus/antimalware software, it may be a good idea to disable it temporarily to see if you can connect with the marketplace. Even if players are playing the console version and can't use third-party security software, it's not a bad idea to check your internet modem and/or router to make sure that your device is permitted onto the network. If there's a way to lower the firewall on your modem or router temporarily, it's worth a try to see if the problem is fixed.

3) Sign out of your Microsoft/Xbox Live account: Error code U-000 may also occur due to an issue with Minecraft's connection to Xbox Live and the Microsoft account system. If your account isn't authenticating, perhaps this may be one reason why the error is appearing. It may be a worthwhile endeavor to head to the main menu, sign out of your Microsoft/Xbox Live account, and then sign back in. Then head back into the marketplace and see if you're still encountering the same problem.

4) Restart your device: If all other solutions fail, a simple device restart may be necessary. Technical issues can arise, and while a restart does not always fix them, it can often be an easy and effective solution.

If the outlined steps above haven't resolved the issue, the problem may very well be on Mojang's end. The developers don't always catch every crash or bug in Minecraft, but if enough players report a problem, they may be able to address things quickly. Furthermore, it's important to note that Bedrock Edition is technically always online, and there may be some form of server disruption. If not for the game itself, then for the marketplace in particular.

If the problem does correlate with a server problem on Mojang or Microsoft's side, there isn't much that a player can do to fix it except wait. Hopefully, it is addressed in short order and fans can peruse the marketplace at their leisure once again.

