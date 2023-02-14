Minecraft Bedrock player finds a deadly bug using tridents 

There has been a lot of criticism leveled at Minecraft: Bedrock Edition due to the continued existence of certain bugs in the game. While some of the criticism is fairly unfounded, other points are fairly accurate.

One Redditor encountered one such trident bug while playing Bedrock Edition. According to the user AndreDdraken2400, while playing Pocket Edition (which operates on the Bedrock codebase), a Channeling-enchanted trident caused the death of one of their friends.

As AndreDdraken2400's friend walked underneath the hanging sign, lighting struck them multiple times in a short moment, killing them instantly with a heavy amount of lightning damage.

Minecraft Redditors react to the lightning trident bug

Hanging signs are slated to be released in Minecraft update 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Typically, when a Channeling-enchanted trident is thrown during a rainstorm in Minecraft, the target hit is struck with a bolt of lightning as a follow-up. However, AndreDdraken2400's video shows a strange turn of events.

A hanging sign is struck, and the trident reverses its position before another player steps under the sign, only to be barraged with lightning bolts. Since hanging signs have not yet been released, AndreDdraken2400 is likely playing a preview version for update 1.20.

Whatever the case, the bug is clearly evident from the video and is quite dangerous due to how much damage lightning can deal. Lightning also has the capability to start fires, which didn't happen in the Reddit video but can't be ruled out as another potential Minecraft hazard.

Redditors had more than a few reactions as a result. Some players cracked jokes, while others were surprised at the bug's existence and pointed fingers at Bedrock Edition.

Some Minecraft fans even thought about how they might use the bug to cause issues for other players or mobs.

One commenter joked that the bug could be used to trap and kill players at a spawn point in PvP, while another remarked that the bug might be useful for torturing the Wandering Trader.

AndreDdraken2400 replied in full that the bug did work against the Wandering Trader, as they had tested it.

While this bug is certainly shocking, it should be expected. This is not because the bug is featured in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition but due to the fact that it is part of a preview build of update 1.20.

Mojang utilizes these previews in Bedrock to test new implementations before the full update is released, so bugs are expected to be reported by players testing the build. Hopefully, AndreDdraken2400 reported the bug to Mojang, as it would be a problem if it made it to the Bedrock 1.20 update.

Regardless, bugs are simply a part of gaming, and this is no different for Minecraft. No matter how well the game is coded in Java or Bedrock, and regardless of how stringent Mojang tests its features and implementations, bugs will always pop up.

No game is infallible, and for the most part, bugs are relatively harmless to the gameplay experience. This particular glitch just happens to be one of the more dangerous ones discovered in some time.

