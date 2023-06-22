How to fix "Minecraft Launcher is currently not available" error

Modern Minecraft gameplay typically requires players to be logged in with a Mojang/Microsoft account to facilitate online features. However, problems occasionally arise between a player's login and their launcher or game clients. One of the more prominent errors is one that says that the "Launcher is currently not available in your account."

To be clear, this error isn't exactly tied to the game or the launcher directly but stems from a player's Microsoft credentials. It tends to appear more often when one is using the Microsoft Store app to play or update the game and launcher.

Most issues where this error occurs tend to tie back to changes made to a player's Microsoft account. However, other complications can occasionally cause this error to appear as well.

Potential fixes for the "Minecraft Launcher is Not Available" error

If Minecraft players had no problems prior to this error appearing, the issue probably stems from the game launcher and the account credentials being out of sync. Sometimes, the Microsoft Store app doesn't recognize the launcher as having been downloaded on a player's account even when it has been.

Furthermore, this problem can pop up when a player's Xbox app and its accompanying programs don't recognize the launcher either. Many of Microsoft's programs, including the Xbox runtimes and the Minecraft Launcher, tend to operate in tandem, and when they don't, trouble arises.

Although there isn't any "silver bullet" that can directly and perfectly solve this problem, there are a number of methods that Minecraft fans can try to take care of the issue. Since the error can trigger as a result of many factors, players may need to try out multiple methods to find which one takes care of the job.

Here are the recommended fixes for the "Minecraft Launcher is Not Available" error:

Some users have reported that you can open the Microsoft Store, head to your library, search for the Minecraft Launcher, and highlight it with a click. If a "Get" button exists for the application, clicking it may help. Even if the launcher was installed prior, this may re-register the game's status as being downloaded to your account. If a previous account sync with the Microsoft Store app omitted the launcher for whatever reason, this tactic may "remind" the application that you have downloaded the launcher program. If you don't mind uninstalling your current launcher, you can do so and re-download it either via the Microsoft Store or directly from Minecraft.net. Doing so through the latter can often bypass any syncing issues with the launcher since Microsoft's store isn't involved. All versions of the launcher, both past and present, can be found at https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/download/alternative. In addition to these methods, your Microsoft/Xbox runtimes may be out of date. To address this, enter your Windows settings and then Apps. Go to Installed Apps and then Gaming Services. Select the "..." icon if necessary to reveal the Xbox Gaming Services software, click it, and choose to repair it. This may address any problems with the Xbox runtimes that may have caused the error. Opening your Microsoft Store app and checking your library for any updates is also advised. By doing so, you'll find any out-of-date programs at the top of the list. You may want to select "Update/Download All" to ensure that every program is at the proper version. It doesn't always solve the account connection to the launcher, but it can sometimes surprise you. When all else fails short of uninstalling the game and reinstalling it and the launcher directly from the game's website, it's best to reset the Microsoft Store. For Windows users, this can be accomplished by opening the command prompt and entering "wsreset.exe" before pressing the run button. You can then log back into the store after the reset process completes, and the program may now recognize the launcher has been downloaded.

Although it can be useful in many circumstances, the Microsoft Store application can be quite fidgety compared to many other digital storefronts. If players have the ability to do so, it may be best to forego the application as much as possible and stick with using the launcher directly provided on Minecraft.net's download page.

