5 best ways to use campfires in Minecraft (2021)

In the world of Minecraft, players can craft hundreds of blocks and items. By using the crafting menu, players can make a wide variety of things. Many Minecraft blocks are inspired by real-life objects like bricks, stones, wood, campfires, etc.

In Minecraft, players can make real-life light sources such as torches, campfires, lanterns, etc. Out of many light blocks, campfires are one of the prettiest. Players can make campfires using three logs, three sticks, and one coal/charcoal.

Moreover, players can make soul campfires using the same recipe but adding soul sand/soul soil instead of coal/charcoal. Campfires can be used in many different ways in Minecraft.

What are the uses of campfires in Minecraft?

5) Light source

Campfire emit light (Image via Minecraft)

The most obvious use for campfires will be as a light source. Campfires are the best light blocks for medieval-themed builds. As campfires are made of wood, they have a dark brown texture that fits well with many blocks.

Normal campfires produce a light level of 15, whereas soul campfires emit a light level of 10. Both of them can prevent hostile mobs from spawning,

4) Bees

2019's Buzzy Bees update added adorable bees to Minecraft. Like real-life bees, Minecraft bees also like to stay in beehives/bee nests and become angry when a player destroys their home.

Players can use campfires to force bees out of their homes. Place a campfire under a beehive and wait for the smoke to accumulate under the block. After some time, bees will come out because of suffocation.

3) Decoration

With enough creativity and imagination, players can use any block for decoration. When campfires are extinguished, they have a beautiful and unique texture excellent for building floors.

Campfires can also be used to create smoke signals. With hay bales over them, campfires can create smoke up to 24 blocks.

2) Cooking

Cooking food (Image via Minecraft)

In the early game or when short on fuel, players can use campfires for cooking food. Raw food items like potato, pork, beef, etc., can be placed on campfires. It takes 30 seconds for an item to cook on a campfire. At a time, players can place up to four food items on a campfire.

1) Killing mobs

Campfires damage any mob or player who walks over them. Players can use campfires to kill mobs in mob farms. Regular campfires deal damage of one heart point every half second, while soul campfires reduce health by two heart points.

Campfires can be costly to craft if players want to use them in high numbers. Luckily, apprentice fishermen sell campfires for a few emeralds.

