5 best ways to use redstone efficiently in Minecraft

Minecraft has a plethora of items that can be used to create and decorate structures. From basic blocks like stone and diorite to blocks like terracotta and concrete, there are various options available while designing any structure in Minecraft. However, redstone has always stood out as one of the most unique ways to carry out building or other activities in Minecraft.

Redstone ore is a rare ore that is found as deep as Y level -57. When broken, it drops redstone dust, which is used in a variety of automated builds and other contraptions in Minecraft due to its ability to transmit redstone signals when placed. Apart from mining, redstone rust can be obtained via various chests placed in unique structures throughout the world of Minecraft and as a drop from Witches.

Here are the best ways to use redstone efficiently in Minecraft.

Top 5 uses of redstone in Minecraft

5) Piston Door

Piston doors are one of the easiest redstone builds in Minecraft. They are activated by standing on a pressure plate or using a button. Players will need sticky pistons for this build, which will require slimeballs from slimes. A tutorial by BlenDigi on YouTube can be found above.

4) Automatic wheat farm

Automatic wheat farms are some of the most common builds in Minecraft. They allow for quick harvesting of wheat. An efficient wheat farm can be built using some dispensers and water. A tutorial by Danny Ashworth on YouTube can be found above.

3) Sugarcane farm

Sugarcane is one of the most important materials in the game as it is used to make paper, which is an ingredient in the process of enchanting in Minecraft. An automatic farm is a must-have in Minecraft. It can be constructed using observer blocks.

A tutorial by Vidargavia on YouTube can be found above. While the tutorial is for Minecraft 1.14, the process remains the same.

2) Storage sorting system

Players can spend a lot of time sorting their items into various chests and barrels in Minecraft, especially if one has a lot of items in their inventory or unsorted. The automatic storage sorting system can automate item sorting by guiding each item to its designated storage box. A tutorial by Mysticat on YouTube can be found above.

1) Automatic Smelter

In Minecraft, players tend to spend a lot of time smelting ores and cooking food in furnaces, smokers, and blast furnaces. The process consumes time, and no player likes to wait in any game. Automatic smelters can solve this predicament.

Automatic smelters require a lot of iron to build. For an example of the output, 64 raw beef takes 48 seconds to cook in this 'super smelter.' A tutorial by Shulkercraft on YouTube can be found above.

Redstone can prove to be one of the most efficient items in the game if used correctly. While redstone contraptions take time to set up, they make life in Minecraft incredibly convenient when they’re up and running.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

