5 best whitelisted servers in Minecraft

Playing on Minecraft servers with others is often entertaining, though some servers can tend to get crowded, which can reduce the connectedness of the server community.

By using a whitelist, server administrators can keep a list of players that they'd like to permit into the server while keeping server access largely private. Keeping a whitelist ensures that bad behavior is kept to a relative minimum as far as server rules are concerned while also keeping server congestion low.

Although whitelists can be used on self-hosted servers, it's possible to utilize them on larger servers as well. If players are somewhat tired of congested mega-servers, finding a great whitelist server isn't a bad alternative.

Minecraft: Top whitelist servers to join

5) Ironclad

New Haven, Ironclad's current spawn point (Image via Planet Minecraft/Ironclad Network)

Providing a tried and true vanilla Minecraft experience, Ironclad's whitelist server keeps the original gameplay as close as possible for players. While not a completely pure vanilla experience, the server only implements small quality of life additions to ensure that players don't cause problems for each other.

This means no griefing, but also a lack of spawn items. To prevent loss of player creations, Ironclad also does not utilize world resets, meaning the server will be in a persistent world as intended.

4) Creeper's Lab

The port city of Byzantium (Image via Creeper's Lab user Anonymous_soFar)

A Canadian-based server dating back to the game's early days in 2011, Creeper's Lab provides many different game modes and an active server staff to ensure that players can settle in quickly.

Registration is needed for most servers to pass the whitelist, but Creeper's Lab also possesses a beginner-friendly free server that one can log into right away. The main server keeps to its vanilla roots, but also possesses servers for game modes like adventure, parkour, PvP, and more.

3) MaximumMC

A player-made shopping district on MaximumMC's economy server (Image via Planet Minecraft/MaximumMC)

Inspired by the Hermitcraft community, like many whitelist servers, MaximumMC is a tight-knit server that keeps things grief, hack, and harassment free. The community offers many different options, including a vanilla play server, a periodically resetting seasonal server, an economy-based server, creative mode servers, and even one focused around events.

Furthermore, MaximumMC is aiming to include its iteration of SkyBlock gameplay in the future, which is likely something to look forward to for players in the community.

2) Hollow World

Hollow World's Temple of the Grey Lady (Image via Planet Minecraft/Hollow World)

A fantasy roleplay-centered server, Hollow World has handcrafted a committed fantasy world complete with countless locations and activities. Pick from multiple character races, use divine and arcane magic to your advantage, and meet fellow players all experiencing their stories in the world of Altera.

Sprawling cities sprout up from the server's rolling vistas, and there's always something to do in the lore-steeped world. The server also utilizes MMO-friendly plugins to enhance the multiplayer experience, creating a very MMORPG-styled gameplay for those that are interested.

1) World of Keralis

One of the whitelist server's modern apartment buildings (Image via Planet Minecraft/World of Keralis)

A modern-day take on a whitelist server, World of Keralis may sound a little fantasy-esque, but in reality, it is a megacity featuring several buildings and different roles for players. Players can apply for the build team to expand Keralis' city and decorations and apply to be part of the city's thriving community.

Players are given their own private plots to build upon, allowing them to share modern independent builds on the server's forums, which feature a close community of friendly players.

For players who want an approach more in-line with the current day, World of Keralis is an excellent whitelist server.

Edited by R. Elahi