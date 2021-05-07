5 best XP mobs in Minecraft as of May 2021

One of the main reasons why players kill mobs in Minecraft is to gain XP.

When mobs in Minecraft are slain, they drop a certain amount of XP. Some mobs will drop more XP than others, depending on how difficult they are to kill or how rare they are.

There are a variety of mobs in Minecraft. However, only a few of them are great at increasing player levels and dropping extra experience points.

Top 5 mobs for XP in Minecraft

#1 - Baby mobs

Baby Zombies, Baby Husks, Baby Drowned, Baby Zombified Piglins and Baby Zombie Villagers drop an insane amount of XP given their small size.

These mobs drop 12-16 experience points when the player kills them. They have always been considered overpowered mobs by the Minecraft player base, and it's great that their XP levels match this reputation.

#2 - Spider and chicken Jockey

Chicken jockey (Image via Pinterest)

Spider Jockeys and Chicken Jockeys are very rare in Minecraft. This might explain why each Jockey pairing drops so much XP when killed.

For those who don't know, Chicken Jockeys are when Baby Zombies ride Chickens in Minecraft. They can drop up to 25 XP points when the player kills them.

Spider Jockeys are when skeletons ride on top of Spiders. This pairing can drop up to 13 XP when killed.

#3 - Piglin Brute and Ravagers

Piglin Brute in Minecraft (Image via gamepur)

Piglin Brutes and Ravagers give the player 20 experience points when killed, making the two mobs worthwhile to start XP farms with or to seek out for a quick battle.

Ravagers are raid mobs that can only be generated in Minecraft during raids. Meanwhile, Piglin Brutes are Nether mobs that only spawn around Bastion Remnants. Both of these mobs are incredibly difficult to fight, but the reward is definitely worthwhile.

#4 - The Wither

The Wither (Image via planet Minecraft)

This shouldn't come as a surprise to many players, as Withers are some of the most difficult mobs to kill in Minecraft. Despite being arguably more difficult to beat than Ender Dragons, Withers only drop 50 experience points.

This amount is enough to boost a player's level, but it may not be worth the amount of time and effort spent fighting the Wither.

#5 - The Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon (Image via mypotatogames)

The Ender Dragon drops the most XP out of any other mob in Minecraft. When an Ender Dragon is killed for the first time, they drop 12,000 experience points. This is an insane amount of points and is definitely enough for players to go up by 30 levels.

Each time they are respawned and killed, Ender Dragons will drop 500 experience points. While this is much less than the initial killing, it's still more than enough experience points to boost the player's levels.

