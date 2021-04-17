5 coolest things to build in Minecraft in April 2021

Minecraft remains one of the most popular games in terms of monthly active players. Millions of players enjoy the game on a daily basis.

As a result of its extreme popularity, the landscape of ingenious Minecraft builds is continuously evolving.

The fact that Minecraft is still constantly updated, with new blocks often being introduced, further enhances the development of incredible new builds.

Note: This list is solely based on the opinions of the author. The opinions of the reader may differ substantially.

What are the coolest things to build in Minecraft right now?

#5 Flaming Arrow Machine Gun

Players who want to improve base defenses or are simply looking for a thrill might be interested in the Flaming Arrow Machine Gun design.

The design works because of a dropper that fires ignited arrows at a rapid frequency, thanks to a closed redstone circuit.

For players who are adept at redstone engineering, it is also possible to modify the base contraption in such a way that its activation depends solely on entity proximity by using an observer block.

#4 TNT Cannon

TNT cannons are a classic Minecraft contraption that has withstood the test of time, thanks to their fun, versatile and easy-to-build nature.

TNT cannons can provide players with hours of tinkering enjoyment, and they have an infinite number of unique designs. It should also be noted that being able to build effective TNT cannons is a highly useful skill when playing on Minecraft factions servers.

#3 Secret Base with Hidden Door

Assembling a completely hidden secret lair within Minecraft is surprisingly not as complex as one might expect.

With nothing more than a few basic redstone items, players can use a basic but ingenious hidden door design mechanism to turn any unsuspecting mountainside into their own private bunker.

This system works because of pistons that are being triggered from a redstone torch, whose location is only known to the owner of the base.

#2 Working Vending Machine

This cute little vending machine contraption design allows Minecraft players to exchange gold nuggets in return for any item of their choice.

More specifically, the vending machine works on the premise of a hopper collection system, where players simply drop gold ingots into it to "pay" for an item.

The vending machine itself is cheap to assemble and is a great way for players to start a lucrative business.

#1 Automated Redstone Door

This nifty redstone door is similar to the design concept previously seen in the secretive base door (number #3).

Unlike the secret door design, however, the automated door offers players a sleek and seamless alternative to a regular wooden door which requires manual interaction for opening and closing.

This automated redstone door design also grants players many practical benefits. For example, zombies will no longer be able to break players' doors down, and mobs will also not be able to chase players inside their homes.

