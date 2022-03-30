5 easiest ways to find Netherite in Minecraft Pocket Edition

Netherite is by far the strongest metal/resource in Minecraft. Netherite is mainly used for making equipment like armor, tools, and weapons. The resource is also used to construct netherite blocks, which can further be used to build the notoriously exhausting netherite beacon.

Minecraft Pocket Edition or MCPE was the name given to the mobile version of the game before it became a part of Minecraft's Bedrock Edition.

While most basic features are similar to those seen in Minecraft Java, players can notice a ton of additional items in the Bedrock Edition, along with a different UI and type of menu navigation as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft PE/ Bedrock: Top 5 ways to get the most amount of Netherite

5) Strip mining

Strip mining is one of the most effective mining techniques in Minecraft. It can be sued to mine every resource in the game. However, it is specifically targeted toward increasing a player’s chance of finding rare resources like diamonds and ancient debris.

However, strip mining in the Nether is quite dangerous for obvious reasons. Players are advised to gear up with powerful armor and weapons.

This method involved players digging symmetrical tunnels that reveal the contents of five different blocks when one block is mined. This is great for gathering information and increases the chances of success and productivity.

4) Enchantments

While searching for ancient debris, the “ore” block that makes Netherite scrap and therefore netherite ingots, the primary activity that should be performed by the player is mining.

To make things easier and more convenient, it is imperative that the player uses some effective enchantments that allow them to mine and move faster. Some enchantments that can help are:

Unbreaking: Increases the durability of a player’s equipment. Players should at least have their pickaxe, sword, and armor enchanted with this enchantment.

Increases the durability of a player’s equipment. Players should at least have their pickaxe, sword, and armor enchanted with this enchantment. Efficiency: Helps players mine faster. Using high levels (IV and V) of this enchantment will greatly increase a player’s mining speed. Additionally, pairing this enchantment with the Unbreaking enchantment will create an insanely efficient and long-lasting pickaxe.

3) Explosions

Most of the Nether dimension is made up of biomes known as the “nether wastes” biome. These biomes are filled with netherrack, which is one of the eddies blocks in the game to break.

Considering that ancient debris is located between netherrack, one of the best ways to eliminate a large amount of it is to cause an explosion.

Players can use blocks like TNT, beds, end crystals, and more to cause repeated explosions which make fast work of mining for ancient debris and save a ton of time. However, players must be vigilant not to fall into lava or attract a dangerous mob like a ghast.

2) Height level

Every resource or ore in the game has its height level where it is found in the largest quantity. Ancient debris is no different. Players wanting to capitalize as much as they can on their netherite fortune are advised to strip mine between Y levels 11 to 13.

This height will net them the most amount of ancient debris. While the resource is still relatively rare, the height level, combined with the strip mining method mentioned above, can allow players to maximize their ancient debris yield.

1) Potions

One of the most difficult and time-consuming tasks in Minecraft is to farm diamonds or netherite to construct a beacon or even gather material for diamond or netherite blocks.

However, the purpose of the beacon in this context is not its construction but the status effects it offers. However, this can be achieved through other means as well.

The haste status effect increases players' attack speed by 10% and their mining speed by 20% (per level). If placed near a strip mining location, a beacon can provide the player with the haste status effect and allow them to mine faster.

However, consuming a potion of haste is much more convenient and easier to make than a beacon.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha