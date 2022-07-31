5 easiest XP farms to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Experience has a special role to play among the many factors that govern progression in Minecraft. The primary aspect of this role is that it allows players to enchant their weapons, armor, and tools, thereby helping them strengthen their gear or imbue it with special and unique abilities.

Aside from enchanting, Minecraft players can also use experience points to repair their armor pieces, tools, and weapons. Experience can be from a variety of sources. However, players can use farms to efficiently gather experience points while they engage in some other task or even go AFK.

This article will list five EXP farms that players can easily build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: 5 best ways to farm experience in The Wild Update

5) Gold XP Farm

Gold has always been quite a valuable resource in Minecraft. While it lacks in its weapons, armor, and tool-making capabilities, it can mine blocks and items exceptionally fast.

Gold is also used to barter with piglins and obtain ender pearls and other valuable resources. This farm nets the player 30 levels of XP in just 4 minutes. One of the easiest gold XP farm designs integrates the Nether into the Overworld in the form of zombified piglins spilling out into the latter and dying to a trident trap.

The player needs to construct a large Nether portal while making sure it rests at a considerable height from the ground. When the portal is lit, piglins will start spawning inside, immediately dropping down into a small space where the aforementioned trident trap kills them.

4) Kelp Farm

Kelp is a common resource that is found underwater inside Minecraft’s oceans. This kelp farm in Minecraft 1.19 can help players earn an insane amount of XP. Since it relies on the yield of a smoker, players can wait as long as they want to gain higher and higher amounts of XP.

To make this farm, players will need resources like kelp, water buckets, sticky pistons, redstone torches, stone blocks, ladders, chests, levers, sand blocks, trapdoors, hoppers, etc.

The workings of the farm are simple enough. When activated, it uses sticky pistons to break the fully grown kelp plant. Kelp then goes into pre-designated chests, then into hoppers and smokers.

From here, it is smelt into dried kelp, which can be taken out of the smoker to obtain XP and then stored to be converted into dried kelp blocks, thereby giving the player an infinite fuel source.

3) Sculk XP Farm

Sculk is one of the newest resources added to Minecraft with the release of The Wild Update. It is essentially a growth that spreads on various surfaces. Sculk-based blocks come in different variants like sculk blocks, sculk sensors, sculk catalysts, and more. One of the best things about sculk blocks is that they drop XP when broken. Therefore, farming them can be ridiculously profitable.

The best and easiest way for players to farm sculk blocks in huge numbers is to find a deep dark biome close to the base and make regular trips down there. The Deep Dark has entire sections made entirely from sculk blocks, so there should be plenty to go around. Using a hoe with the “efficiency” enchantment can make short work of the sculk farming process.

2) Raid Farm

This Minecraft farm is quite easy to plan and make. However, it can be quite dangerous at times due to the hostile nature of the pillager mob. To make a pillager raid farm, players will first have to kill a pillager holding a banner. When this is done, the player gets the “Bad Omen” status effect.

If the player comes in or around a village while affected with the “Bad Omen” status effect, a pillager raid will be triggered. This event spawns multiple waves of pillagers and other illager mobs.

The fact that raids can be manually triggered by the player whenever they want can be quite profitable from an XP-collection standpoint, as this essentially gives the player an incentive to keep repeating raids and gain XP, along with other mob-specific item drops.

1) Mob Tower

The mob tower XP farm is Minecraft's most common and popular method of mob drop and XP farming. The farm follows the following concept:

The player builds a platform several blocks high.

An enclosed structure is made on top of this platform in order to restrict light levels and allow hostile mobs to spawn.

A 1x1 hole is dug from the top of the platform to the bottom.

The player then puts water on the sides of the platform, allowing the mobs inside to slowly drift towards the 1x1 hole.

The mobs then fall down and take a massive amount of damage. They are then met with the player, who kills them and gains XP from them.

While this type of XP farm is less efficient than some of the other entries on this list, it is one of the easiest to build and understand. Players can set up this farm pretty early on in the game without having to grind for a considerable amount of time.

