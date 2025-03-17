5 features in Minecraft Mojang should add to the game

Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world despite being released over 15 years ago. One of the reasons for this undying fame is the constant updates and new features that keep things interesting and fresh in the game. Every year, the developers add new content while improving the already present one. However, despite the constant updates, there are still many things fans want to be added to the blocky world.

This article will include the five features that Minecraft fans want to be added to make the game more interesting. With the recent release of new mob variants, ambiance improvement, and the locator bar, it seems that some of the items on the list might become reality in the near future.

Minecraft features that need to be added

1) Connecting minecarts

Minecarts are some of the most underused items in the game and it is not because players don’t want to use them. Mojang Studios has made this item so useless that spending resources and time in building the entire infrastructure for traveling or transportation makes zero sense.

The ability to join different minecarts together to form a train would be wonderful as it would help the transportation of multiple mobs or items, a feature that makes making long rail tracks feasible. What is even more confusing is that chain link is already present in the game. The developers just need to tweak some features and add this ability.

2) Lost mobs

There are a lot of great mobs that lost the Mob Vote (Image via Mojang Studios)

Last year Mojang Studios announced a new update structure and retired the Mob Vote event that let players choose a new blocky creature to be added in Minecraft. However, a lot of players disliked it because the mobs they preferred were lost forever. Perhaps the developers can open the records and bring mobs like penguins or crabs to the game.

More animals in the game means more excitement in exploration and new gameplay mechanics that make everything interesting. Since Mojang Studios added new variants for cows, pigs, and chickens, it would be perfect to add a new mob that lost the vote in the future.

3) Fog

The Pale Garden biome in Minecraft would benefit from fog effect a lot (Image via Mojang Studios)

Fog is an environmental effect that does not take up much resources or effort, yet it delivers a big impact on the overall ambience of the game. Just like the weather, the developers can include fog as a dynamic element that comes and goes based on the biome or the weather.

This would be the perfect time to add a fog effect, especially in the Pale Garden biome that tries to add a spooky ambiance to the game. Walking around the pale trees in the night with a faint orange glow and dense fog covering the area would make everything scarier.

4) Volcanoes

Volcanoes would make the perfect adventurer's spot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

While there are many biomes in Minecraft, there are only a few naturally generated structures that present a real challenge or the opportunity to explore. There are desert temples, jungle temples, and ruined nether portals. But that’s about it. The addition of volcanoes in the game would make the blocky world more dangerous and a lot more exciting.

Volcanoes can be a great hotspot, pun intended, for diamonds, emeralds, and other important items. Players will have to navigate the dangerous terrain and take big risks for big rewards.

5) End update

Ending the article with the end update as the last entry in this list might be poetic, but it delivers the much-needed attention the dimension has lacked over the years. The overworld and the nether have been made much better with constant updates and diversification. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for the land where the ender dragon lives.

Mojang Studios should spend some time coming up with a big update that adds new mobs, biomes, mini-bosses, and even a little bit of mythology in the end dimension so that players have more things to do there other than killing the dragon and getting the elytra.

