Minecraft's April Fools Day Java Edition snapshot, known as the Poisonous Potato update, may have been a joke by Mojang, but it did introduce some very interesting features that aren't seen in the base game. Though rare, implementations seen in April Fools Day updates do occasionally make their way to vanilla, and plenty of Poisonous Potato update features are worthy of doing so.

Even if all the best features in Minecraft's 24w14potato snapshot can't be implemented into the base game, some certainly deserve some consideration based on how well-received they've been by the fanbase. It's unclear if any of these features are in the developers' plans for the future, but here are a few that ought to be considered at the very least.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five features from Minecraft's Poisonous Potato update that should be added to the main game

1) A Floatater-styled block

The Floatater could pave the way for Minecraft flying machines. (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's Poisonous Potato update introduced a large collection of blocks, but one of the most appealing may have been the Floatater block. When supplied with a redstone signal, the block flies forward smoothly and effortlessly. With just a few Floatater blocks, players in the 24w14potato update have been able to create some pretty impressive flying machines (and even missiles) without using mods.

Sure, building flying machines was possible before using different pistons and a healthy amount of redstone machine knowledge, but adding a Floatater-styled block in the base game would make the entire process much easier.

2) A grappling hook tool

The lashing potato tool has Minecraft fans hoping for a grappling hook in the future. (Image via Mojang)

Arguably one of the most entertaining aspects of the April Fools Day update this year was the introduction of the lashing potato, Minecraft Poisonous Potato update's grappling hook-like device that allowed players to swing around at high speeds (especially if they were using an elytra).

This has led to fans hoping that a grappling hook is introduced in future versions of the base game instead of just being an April Fools Day joke.

While the tool probably wouldn't be potato-themed like it was in the 24w14a snapshot, getting an item that would allow players to swing around across the landscape would be incredibly fun and also be useful as a means of transportation.

3) A colosseum structure

A colosseum could present a fun way to battle enemies in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

Although it was primarily used to battle Mega Spud, the custom boss for Minecraft's Poisonous Potato update, the idea of a colosseum structure is pretty enticing. Perhaps Mojang could introduce a colosseum to the Overworld or Nether that allows players to battle various mobs for increasing tiers of rewards, providing another way for fans to hone their combat skills and get some goodies as well.

Programming a colosseum might be tricky in the world of Minecraft, but given the resources Mojang has at its disposal, doing so is far from impossible. More structures in the game tend to be a hit, and having a functional battle colosseum would likely appeal to a wide swath of players.

4) A shock trap block

The potato battery block proved to be pretty useful in the Poisonous Potato update. (Image via Mojang)

Every Minecraft player can appreciate a new method of defending their bases and valuables, and the Poisonous Potato update introduced one that may have been overlooked somewhat. The potato battery block, crafted with poisonous potatoes, iron and copper ingots, and a piece of redstone dust, can be activated to damage targets that step on top of it.

While other blocks like magma blocks in Minecraft could create the same effect as a defensive measure, Mojang adding what equates to an electric shock trap to the base game would certainly have plenty of applications.

Moreover, the potato battery generates a redstone signal strength of 15, which would likely mean a block similar to it in vanilla could be used in a wide array of redstone contraptions as well.

5) Multi-phase boss fights

Mega Spud has ten phases in its boss fight in the April Fools' Day update. (Image via Mojang)

Not only did the April Fools Day update introduce a new boss in the form of Mega Spud, but it also made the boss fight a particularly unique one compared to the ones that players encounter against the Ender Dragon and the Wither. Mega Spud had ten different phases during its boss fight where it summoned allies to help, and this would be huge for fans who need a challenge in the base game.

Mojang would likely have to introduce a new boss to implement these mechanics, but the notion of having an enemy boss that summons backup or does other unique things with each phase of its fight is a compelling one that Mojang should keep in mind for the future.