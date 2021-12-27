5 most fun Minecraft glitches to have ever appeared

Minecraft is an expansive and entertaining game, but that doesn't mean it's perfectly coded.

No matter how well-made a game is, glitches and bugs will always be present in some form or fashion, and Minecraft is no different. Though many of these glitches are essentially harmless and won't damage a player's experience, they're still pretty fun and can even be helpful in certain situations.

Minecraft has had a long history of glitches dating back to its earliest days. Though many existing bugs have been patched out, it doesn't hurt to look back fondly at some of the best glitches to appear throughout its history.

Minecraft: Most enjoyable glitches throughout its history

5) Fishing Pole Flight

In previous iterations, players could fly while seated with a fishing rod (Image via Mojang)

Flying in Minecraft is currently achieved either by using Creative Mode or the Elytra item in Survival Mode. However, in previous builds, it was possible to fly by using a fishing pole.

By riding a means of transportation (minecart, boat, even a pig) with a fishing pole equipped, players could cast the line of the fishing pole and propel themselves up into the air vertically. It wasn't the kind of flight they might have expected from Elytra, but it was still an entertaining bug to utilize.

4) The Far Lands

The Far Lands generated as a byproduct of terrain generation glitches (Image via Mojang)

Not so long ago, Mojang hadn't yet fixed one of the most well-known glitches in all of Minecraft history: The Far Lands. This unusual wall terrain would generate as a result of the noise generators responsible for creating a world.

This bug would create this porous wall of blocks that effectively served as the "edge" of a Minecraft world and appeared in both Java and Bedrock versions.

However, in more recent updates, the noise generation code was refined, and The Far Lands were removed, with the World Border now serving as the end of a given world. The Far Lands can still be found but requires users to play the game on older versions or use mods to remove certain implementations made by Mojang.

3) Lava Escape

This lava escape glitch can save a player from death (Image via Mojang)

This glitch is more practical than fun, but not dying is a pretty enjoyable part of the Minecraft survival experience. If gamers find themselves in a pool of lava, they can exit and re-enter the game.

Doing so will provide them with a few seconds of healing instead of taking damage, which can truly be life-saving. Not only this, but this glitch prevents users from dying and dropping their items into the lava, which usually eliminates any chances of recovering them.

For players with a lot of great gear, this bug is invaluable.

2) X-Ray Vision

X-Ray Vision has long been a fixture in Minecraft glitches (Image via Mojang)

One of Minecraft's longest-running unpatched glitches, the X-Ray Vision glitch allows players to see through blocks and view other generated areas. This is incredibly useful when attempting to find certain ores underground or even when searching for a structure such as a stronghold or the newly-implemented cave biomes.

X-Ray Vision is accomplished in numerous ways, including pushing gamers down with a piston or using a boat to clip into a wall. Regardless of how they perform this glitch, it's bound to be helpful more often than not.

1) Item/Block Duplication

Duplicating items in Survival Mode via a glitch is a fantastic and incredibly helpful exploit (Image via Mojang)

One of the best and most helpful glitches in all of Minecraft, duplication glitches have survived several patching attempts and still exist, even in Minecraft 1.18. They have operated differently throughout the game's tenure, but the result is the same.

By various methods, users are able to use things like pistons or shulker boxes to create copies of existing blocks and items.

Gamers can use this glitch on just about any block or item, so go crazy. Pile up diamonds and nether scrap, or duplicate hard-to-find blocks like prismarine. It's all up to players and hasn't been entirely patched out of Minecraft so far!

