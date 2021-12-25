List of Minecraft games and their prices

Minecraft is available on a plethora of platforms, with each playing host to various editions. Each iteration is different, with a few additional features compared to Java Edition or others serving as spin-off games to the original editions.

As the game’s popularity began to grow, different editions were created for different platforms to better suit the needs and desires of its ever-growing player base. After the title came out on PC, it was slowly designed for other platforms, like consoles and even mobiles.

A look at every Minecraft edition

1) Minecraft: Java Edition

Java Edition is one of the most popular versions of the game (Image via Minecraft)

Java Edition runs strictly on PC and is one of the most updated and detailed versions of the title. It can be purchased via the official website.

The title stands out as one of the most heavily modded editions. Thousands of mods, texture packs, resource packs, shaders, and modpacks are available, allowing players to tweak in-game aspects for an unusual yet fun experience.

Price: $26.95

2) Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition contains many other versions (Image via Minecraft)

Bedrock Edition refers to a collection of Minecraft versions on different platforms. It is named so due to these iterations being created using the Bedrock codebase, which is ideal for platforms that do not support Java.

Minecraft Bedrock has a few differences compared to Minecraft: Java Edition, like achievements and unique items. A plethora of Minecraft editions fall under the umbrella of Bedrock Edition:

Minecraft for Android ($7.49)

Minecraft for iOS/iPadOS and Fire ($6.99)

Minecraft for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ($19.99)

Minecraft for Windows ($26.99)

Minecraft for Nintendo Switch ($29.99)

3) Minecraft: Education Edition

Education Edition is used in schools (Image via Minecraft)

This game is an educational tool meant to be used in classrooms to teach students a variety of subjects. From team building and history to coding and mathematics, Education Edition can be used for a plethora of educational purposes.

Price: $5 per year, $12 if the buyer is not a part of an eligible academic institution.

4) Minecraft: Dungeons

This game is a spin-off that aims to provide Minecraft’s experience in the form of a rogue-like dungeon crawler. It also includes multiplayer and co-op support.

Price: $19.99

5) Minecraft Classic

This game can be played for free (Image via Minecraft)

This is a browser version of the game that came out in 2019 on the game’s 10th anniversary. It features the very first build of Minecraft, which was released back in 2009, titled 0.0.23a_01.

Price: Free to play

6) Minecraft: Story Mode

Story Mode is a point-and-click game that closely resembles other narrative-heavy titles from Telltale Games, like Tales from the Borderlands, The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and The Wolf Among Us. The narrative of this game progresses based on the player’s choices.

Price: $99 per episode. However, this absurd amount is only meant to deter players from buying each episode individually. Story Mode’s only episodic season can now be found on Netflix.

7) Minecraft: Earth

This game is now discontinued (Image via Mojang)

This title was released in July 2019 for Android and iOS devices. It is similar to games like Pokemon GO and uses AR to give users a unique experience.

Price: N/A, the game is discontinued

Minecraft is loved and adored by people all over the planet. Every version on every platform brings joy to gamers and also tailors each of their experience to their liking.

