5 most horror-inducing seeds in Minecraft 1.19 update

Some Minecraft seeds are better than others, which is natural as the world generation is entirely random. If players get lucky and that seed is good, that's a bonus, but most seeds aren't that great. Some are downright bad, too, if users spawn in near nothing and with nothing to craft or explore.

However, some seeds are scary and can be so for different reasons. There are frightening generated structures in the game, too, which can make seeds frightening.

The 1.19 update is pretty fresh, but there are some scary seeds out there for it. The Deep Dark biome was recently added and is arguably the most frightening thing in the game.

These Minecraft 1.19 seeds can result in sleepless nights

5) Seed: -457009213479927390

An Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

Ancient Cities are a rare structure in 1.19, but they're also pretty scary since the Deep Dark is dark and ominous. Minecraft users who find a Deep Dark are lucky, but most don't have an Ancient City.

This seed has ten Ancient Cities in a thousand-block radius, so it's one of the best overall. The closest one is found at -307, 63, 210.

Ancient Cities also have strange portals that don't work and redstone displays underneath them, which only adds to the creepy factor.

4) Seed: 57000088

An abandoned village resting in a mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang)

This seed is pretty cool overall and has some quality world generation and interesting structures. What makes it truly frightening is that there's an abandoned village in it.

Abandoned villages are probably the most horrifying structure in the game, especially if they're overrun with zombie villagers.

What makes this seed even more frightening is that it's tucked away by a Mangrove Swamp. This biome is dense and can be very easy to get lost in, which is a scary thing in and of itself.

3) Seed: 11034759160

A scary seed (Image via C4lico on YouTube)

The Deep Dark is the most frightening Overworld biome. It's dark (literally because of the Darkness effect) and dangerous since Wardens can spawn at any moment.

This seed has one right under spawn, which is as close as a Minecraft gamer can get to it right out of the gate.

Lava is also incredibly frightening because it's almost instant death. It does provide a little light in this Deep Dark, but the danger is everywhere.

2) Seed: 769587531

A zombie apocalypse seed (Image via C4lico/YouTube)

This seed has multiple abandoned villages near spawn, so crafters can't escape the horrifying setting this Minecraft world seed provides. There's a ruined portal in a village, which is frightening when thinking about how a ruined portal even comes to be.

The Nether is genuinely terrifying, and a ruined portal is when a little bit of it bleeds into the Overworld. The Nether is not for the faint of heart, and ruined portals only serve as a reminder of that.

Overall, this seed is pretty good for structures, though.

1) Seed: 7826199

The first seed in this video is pretty scary. Fighting Pillagers is difficult and dangerous, so a Pillager Outpost makes for one of the more frightening and horror-inducing structures in Minecraft.

It's especially scary when gamers are running for their lives and hear arrows whistle past and the grunt of Pillagers behind them.

To top it off, there's a Woodland Mansion near the Outpost. This is another terrifying structure as it's dark, and Evokers can be around any corner. It's fortunate to find one easily, but it's not for the faint of heart.

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinions.

