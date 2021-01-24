There are a variety of different structures that generate in a Minecraft world during its level generation, but the ones that have been produced in these seeds are incredibly broken.

Structures are buildings that can naturally generate in a Minecraft world. Some structures can only be found in specific biomes, but they are supposed to follow certain rules on where they can and cannot exist.

The structures in these Minecraft seeds, however, decided to not play by the rules and generated into the game in perplexing and broken ways.

This article will showcase five Minecraft seeds that contain incredibly broken generations.

5 incredibly broken Minecraft seeds

#5 - Exposed Igloo on the Roof

An igloo on the roof of another structure, with the route to its basement exposed to the surface (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

In this seed, Minecraft players can find a broken igloo that has spawned on the roof of another structure, with the route to its basement entirely exposed to the surface.

Needless to say, igloos in Minecraft do not typically generate the way that this igloo has in this seed.

This is a fun broken generation for players to discover and explore, as they can see how an igloo's basement works. Typically, the pillar, with ladders inside that players can see above, is entirely underground.

Inside the igloo's basement, players should keep their eyes open for a brewing stand and possible items needed to cure a zombie villager.

Cords: 539, 69, -202

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -897205668

#4 - Giant Iceberg

A massive iceberg in Minecraft, that is far larger than normal (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

Minecraft players will surely not be able to miss this iceberg. The iceberg that generated in this Minecraft seed is massive and is completely exposed to the surface of this world.

This lonely and gigantic iceberg is not one that a Minecraft player would typically be able to find on a regular basis.

Minecraft players are welcome to explore this for themselves. They can maybe even transform the iceberg and its surrounding area into a neat build of their own.

Cords: 1430, 63, 361

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1698819806

#3 - Massive Desert Temple in a Ravine

A large desert temple that has partially generated in the middle of ravine (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

This massive desert temple has partially generated in the middle of a ravine. The sheer height of this desert temple is impressive, as players can see just how tall the structure is, courtesy of the ravine's depth.

This exposed and broken generation is worth checking out by Minecraft players. There may even be some TNT that clever players could pillage from the traps laid within the temple itself.

Cords: 251, 69, -969

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1353928679

#2 - Exposed Stronghold underwater

There is a lot for players to explore in this Minecraft seed, but it's most broken aspect has to be the exposed stronghold underwater.

As YouTuber ibxtoycat explains, a stronghold generation such as this one would typically be found beneath a village.

However, this Minecraft seed has thrown out all the rules as the generation can be explored by players right beneath the ocean waves.

One very neat aspect of this stronghold is that players can directly enter inside through a few different doorways made of water.

Even though this generation is fairly broken, it is a great one for Minecraft players to explore as well as to learn how stronghold layouts and generations can work.

There are also a number of villages to explore as well as a shipwreck and underwater ruin close to the stronghold itself.

Cords: 1943, 51, 1439

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 908854419

#1 - Tall Pillager Outpost in a Ravine

A tall pillager outpost and nearby tent that generated in the middle of a ravine (Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTube)

The pillager outpost in this Minecraft seed is completely broken, as it has spawned in the middle of a ravine and is as tall as a skyscraper. As an added bonus, one of the nearby pillager tents was generated into the middle of the ravine as well.

These are likely some very brave illager mobs who have set up camp in this area.

Minecraft players who decide to take on this pillager outpost should be cautious of crossbow fire as well as the possible dangers of scaling such a tricky and broken outpost.

Cords: 25, 66, 57

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 1277844206

