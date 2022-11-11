5 interesting facts about Illagers in Minecraft

Illagers are hostile mobs in Minecraft that mainly spawn in Woodland Mansions and Pillager Outposts. They look quite similar to peaceful villagers but harbor malice. Illagers can also present themselves during certain events, like patrols and raids. In the case of the former, they attack the player. But when raids occur, they go after villages.

Most gamers get to learn about the hostile mobs after playing the game for a few days. However, there are several interesting facts about them that only veteran or experienced players would know; Illagers even have a fascinating lore that can be found in the Minecraft Mobestiary book. Though most gamers will simply try to fight and kill them, they might want to discover some interesting facts about the entities before they do that.

Note: Some facts in this list might be obvious to many. However, this is particularly directed toward new players who might not know them.

Top 5 fascinating facts about Illagers in Minecraft, ranked

5) Ravagers only spawn in raids

Ravagers are the only Illager that exclusively spawn during a raid in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Many would consider Ravager to be the strongest Illager mob. They are essentially beasts that are usually ridden by a Pillager, Vindicator, or Evoker. Though the riders steer the animals in the player's direction, the creatures can do so by themselves as well. They are the only Illager mobs that exclusively spawn during village raids. Apart from that, they cannot be found in either Pillager Outposts or Woodland Mansions.

4) Vindicators change their behavior when they're named "Johnny"

Vindicators named "Johnny" will start killing all other mobs close to them in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Mojang has added a lot of Easter eggs to the title for gamers to find and enjoy. One of them is connected to Vindicators. These dangerous mobs run at the player with axes and can deal heavy damage. However, if gamers manage to place a name tag on them with "Johnny" written on it, their behavior will slightly change. Along with players, they will also start murdering every other mob around them, apart from Illagers and Ghasts. This is a reference to the movie The Shining.

3) They do not attack baby villagers

Illagers will not attack baby villagers, but they can hurt them accidentally (Image via Mojang)

During a raid, an Illager's main focus is on completely destroying the village and killing everyone in it except baby villagers. However, while murdering adult entities, they may accidentally end up attacking baby villagers as well.

This wasn't always the case, though. The change is fairly recent since it was added with the 1.18 update for the Java Edition and the 1.11.0 Bedrock Edition patch.

2) Illusioner is an unused Illager in Java Edition

Many players would not know about Illusioner since they do not spawn in Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

Many players would think that there are only four types of Illagers in Minecraft, but there is, in fact, another one. Illusioners are unused Illager mobs that do not spawn anywhere. They are only available in the Java Edition and can be summoned either by a spawn egg or commands.

When they're spawned, these hostile mobs will perform different magic tricks to hurt players. They are extremely fascinating and worth interacting with at least once.

1) Illagers are briefly visible through walls if a bell is rung near them

Illagers will be visible through walls if bells are rung in a village during a raid (Image via Mojang)

Raids can be quite hard to manage in Minecraft, especially in higher-difficulty modes. There are generally loads of Illagers all around the village being raided, and they can be hard to track. Hence, there is a special trick for players to briefly see the location of all the Illagers by ringing the village's bell.

This applies a glowing effect on all raiders and helps gamers spot the hostile mobs through walls. The effect essentially creates an outline of the mob, which is visible through solid blocks.

