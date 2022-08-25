Which blocks can Ravagers destroy in Minecraft?

Raids are one of the most dangerous tasks Minecraft players can undertake. It involves fighting Pillagers, which is hard enough, and it can also involve the death of villagers. It is especially disappointing when the raid is done in a homemade village where players bring villagers for breeding and trading.

Raids are also incredibly dangerous as they give way to Ravagers, who are one of the strongest and most dangerous mobs in the game. This is the only time Ravagers can spawn.

Ravagers are violent and can destroy tons of blocks that might be in their way. Here's the full list of blocks that don't stand a chance against them.

Minecraft blocks that don't stand a chance against Ravagers

Ravagers are one of the most intense mobs in Minecraft, given their damaging abilities, health, and a general disdain for any and everything around them. They damage villages, players, iron golems, and several blocks.

Here's what they are capable of destroying in the Bedrock Edition:

Bamboo

Bamboo sapling

Beetroot

Mushrooms of both colors

Carrots

Carved pumpkins

Chorus Flower

Chorus Plant

Dead bush

Sunflower

Lilac

Peony

Rose bush

Large fern

Tall grass

Leaves

Flowers (not including Wither Rose)

Grass

Jack O'Lantern

Melon

Melon stem

Potatoes

Pumpkins

Pumpkin stems

Sugar cane

Saplings

Snow

Sweet Berry bush

Turtle Egg

Vines

Lily pad

Wheat

Crimson Fungus

Warped Fungus

In the Minecraft Java Edition, the list is far shorter, which makes them a little easier to handle:

Beetroots

Carrots

Leaves

Azalea leaves

Flowering Azalea leaves

Wheat

These are all the blocks and items that Ravagers can destroy. They do this with their mouths, which is the closest they get to eating anything. If a Ravager has this block in front of them, it will be destroyed. These items can't be picked up since they are destroyed.

Defeating them in Minecraft raids is helpful because Ravagers drop saddles and are among the final mobs to defeat before the raid is finished.

Players are advised to take the help of other online players on the server. Pillagers travel in packs and raids are no different. They can gang up on players and kill them with their crossbows at a moment's notice.

Regardless, it is always a good idea to wait and let the Pillagers disperse before attacking. If they're still grouped up, they are nearly impossible to deal with.

Once they spread out, dealing with them is far more manageable. This is also a good reason to attack from afar with ranged weapons. When Ravagers show up, they need to be fought individually, too.

They appear in the last wave(s) of the raid, so it's always important to heal up before fighting them.

These beasts require a ton of hits to kill. So, if any other mob attacks at the same time, it can get dangerous. Ravagers are also best dealt with from above. They can damage players on the same level, but if gamers are above the Ravagers, the former can't be hit.

