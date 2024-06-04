5 interesting facts about trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21

When Mojang Studios announced the Minecraft 1.21 update, one of the first features introduced was the new trial chambers. This will be a unique structure generated deep underground in the Overworld. It will contain all kinds of new features like blocks, mobs, items, and more. Players can enjoy exploring the trial chambers when the update releases on June 13, 2024.

Here are a few interesting facts about trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21.

List of fascinating facts about Minecraft 1.21 trial chambers

1) Bad Omen status effects start the ominous event

Bad Omen status effect changes into trial omen in trial chambers. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios will make a major alteration to how the bad omen effect functions in the game. Previously, when players killed a raid captain, they would automatically get the status effect. With Minecraft 1.21 update, however, the mob will now drop a new ominous bottle when slain.

Upon drinking the ominous bottle, players will get the bad omen status effect.

It will then change into a trial omen if players approach a trial spawner in a trial chamber. This will cause all trial spawners to become ominous and spawn significantly more powerful hostile creatures.

Furthermore, once these ominous trial spawners are defeated, players have a small chance of getting an ominous trial key that can open the ominous trial vault. This rare vault will contain some of the most valuable loot in-game.

2) Trial spawners summon hostile mobs according to player count

The trial spawner summons hostile mobs based on the number of players approaching the block. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The new trial chambers in the Minecraft 1.21 update will feature unique trial spawner blocks. They summon hostile creatures and offer rewards once the fight is over. Coupled with that, they also have a special mechanic.

The number of players near a trial spawner determines how many hostile creatures it summons. This number increases as more players approach it. This is an amazing feature for multiplayer servers, allowing several players to enjoy the chambers together.

3) Blocks surrounding trial spawners determine the type of hostile mob

Different trial spawners with different kinds of blocks. (Images via Mojang Studios)

The trial chambers will contain several trial spawners in Minecraft 1.21. Besides detecting the number of players and posing appropriate challenges, they can spawn a host of hostile mobs. Players can observe the blocks surrounding the trial spawner to know which hostile creature it will summon.

Each mob's trial spawner will have a special block that represents it in some way.

4) Vaults can offer different loot

Trial vaults can reward each player separately. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The aforementioned special feature also applies to the new trial vaults. These are blocks that, when unlocked with a special key, can reward players with various goodies.

However, their special feature is that each player can unlock it and get a specific set of rewards. The vault does not act as a chest from which one player can take everything, leaving it empty. Even if two or more people approach a trial vault with their trial keys, they can all unlock it individually and obtain rewards.

5) Decorated pots can have loot inside them

Decorated pots can have loot in them. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Decorated pots that were added with 1.20 update, will now naturally spawn in the new trial chambers in Minecraft 1.21. These pots will be located in various rooms. While most players would think that the pots are simply generated for decoration, they can also be broken to obtain some common loot.

These blocks can be broken to obtain emeralds, amethyst shards, arrows, iron ingots, gold ingots, diamonds, etc.

