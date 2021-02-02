There are different mobs that can be found in Minecraft but, in terms of size, there are some that stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Mobs are the creatures that populate the world of Minecraft. Some mobs are rather friendly, such as villagers who trade useful items in exchange for emeralds.

On the flip side, there are also mobs who are aggressive and can pose a threat to players, such as creepers and spiders.

The mobs of Minecraft come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, but there are a collection that are clearly much bigger than others in terms of size.

This list will showcase the five largest mobs in Minecraft, which include the Ender Dragon, Wither, and more.

What are the 5 largest mobs in Minecraft?

#5 - The Wither

Advertisement

The Wither is one of the boss mobs that one can encounter in Minecraft. It can take to the sky and fire down bolts of explosive skulls at both players and other mobs.

This monster can be a true terror, with the ability to completely devastate the landscape of an area. Luckily, this mob can only be encountered when players intentionally summon one with a combination of soul sand blocks and wither skeletons skulls.

On top of being dangerous and having the ability to fly, this creature is quite big in terms of size. The substantial frame of Withers is what helped earn their place on this list.

#4 - Ravagers

Civilizations throughout history have transformed various creatures into beasts of burden and domesticated companions.

The hostile Illager mobs of Minecraft have an animal friend of their very own, but these creatures, called ravagers, are massive. Ravagers are large bovine hostile mobs that can be encountered during villager raids.

Advertisement

These creatures have a ton of health and can dish out some serious damage. Minecraft players should tread with caution when they encounter these giant beasts.

#3 - Elder Guardians

Elder Guardians can only be naturally encountered in Minecraft inside of Ocean Monuments. These creatures share a similar appearance to guardian mobs but are substantially bigger.

This mob is as big as it is deadly. It can shoot a powerful laser beam attack at players who aren't careful. To be even more annoying, elder guardians will also continually attempt to apply Mining Fatigue III to Minecraft players within a 50 block range.

Elder Guardians may be dangerous, but defeating them is the only way for players to obtain sponges in-game. Players who are brave enough to face these massive underwater beasts will likely find that the reward is worth taking the risk.

#2 - Ghasts

Advertisement

Most Minecraft players will be able to recognize the sound of this mob right away. Ghasts are gigantic floating jellyfish-like hostile mobs that can be found throughout the upper reaches of the Nether.

These mobs can only be naturally encountered in the Nether, and players will certainly not be able to miss them when they are close by. Players who encounter these mobs should watch out for their fireball attacks.

However, Minecraft players who act quickly and time their strike just right can defeat Ghasts with their very own fireballs.

#1 - Ender Dragon

The Ender Dragon is, without question, the largest mob in Minecraft. This winged beast is absolutely massive and serves as the final boss for the entire game.

This creature can only be encountered in the End dimension after players have activated the End Portal.

Advertisement

Players who face this dragon should be prepared for an epic fight, as this mob can quickly defeat an unprepared Minecraft player. With its powerful breath attack and dangerous wings, the beast can and will overwhelm players who are not careful.

After defeating this powerful mob for the first time on a new world, players will be rewarded with a dragon egg. Minecraft players who have this trophy block should feel a sense of pride, as it is a reminder of their victory over the largest and strongest mob in the entire game.

RELATED: Top 5 rarest blocks in Minecraft