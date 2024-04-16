5 Minecraft features still in need of an update

Mojang Studios is adding lots of new features that the Minecraft player base craved for a long time. The introduction of wolf armor, wolf variants, new weapons, etc. coming in the upcoming installments was welcomed by millions in the community. However, there are still a few existing features that badly need an update.

Here is a list of a few existing Minecraft features that could greatly flourish if they get updated.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 features that need to be updated in Minecraft

1) End Dimension

End Dimension has not received an update for several years now (Image via Mojang Studios)

The end is one of the three realms where players head to defeat the final boss of Minecraft: the Ender Dragon. However, for several years now, the End has not been updated. Hence, many in the player base are craving for the desolate dimension to get a major update.

The End can get major updates like new mobs, biomes, and storylines that will give the old realm a new look and feel. Due to its mysterious ambiance, it has a lot of potential to grow.

2) Overworld biomes

A few Overworld biomes can greatly benefit from new features (Image via Mojang Studios)

Over the past few years, Mojang Studios has been adding several new Overworld biomes to Minecraft. However, many in the community have been craving for older biomes to get a major overhaul. Regions like birch forests, regular forests, swamps, plains, and more need something new to make them worth exploring again.

Though Mojang Studios tried to expand on the birch forest, the development got scrapped at a conceptual level itself.

3) Inventory

Inventory management features can be added to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Whenever players walk near an item or a block that is in the form of an entity in the world, it automatically gets picked up and stored in their inventory. A player's inventory starts filling up as soon as they start the game. However, storing each and every item and block can be extremely tedious. Half of the time, players are busy sorting their inventory rather than enjoying the game.

Hence, Mojang Studios could bring some new features that let players organize inventory a lot more efficiently. Along with this, new features to the regular chest can also help explorers sort out resources.

4) Ancient City

Ancient City would be much more interesting with a working portal (Image via Mojang Studios)

When Ancient City was first introduced, many players were thrilled to see an extremely spooky structure with a great layout, loot, and a mysterious vibe. It was introduced in 2021 with the Warden and the deep dark biome. The structure had a special warden statue, which many speculated to be a portal to a brand new dimension in Minecraft.

A new dimension could drastically make the ancient city worth exploring, despite the dangers of the Warden.

5) Echo Shards

Echo Shards can get loads of more features (Image via Mojang Studios)

Echo shards are a relatively new item that was added to Minecraft in the 1.19 update. However, it has been a few years since their introduction and they still serve only a single purpose in the game. Echo shards in Minecraft are only used to craft a recovery compass, a special compass used to locate a player's last death location.

Apart from this, echo shards do not have any major use. Since it is part of the deep dark biome and sculk family, Mojang Studios can do a lot with the item by adding new unique features to it.

