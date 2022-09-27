Echo Shards in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Echo Shards are one of the newest items added to Minecraft in The Wild Update. This particular item was not announced by Mojang but was simply added in one of the snapshots of the update. However, they are not easy to obtain due to the location in which they spawn.

In The Wild Update, Mojang added some extremely dangerous biomes, structures, and mobs, including the Deep Dark, Ancient City, and Warden. Echo Shards are tied to the Deep Dark biome, and their color is quite similar to that of sculk blocks. Here is all the information about the item for players who don't know about it.

Echo Shards in Minecraft: Where to find, how to use, and more

Where can players find Echo Shards?

Echo Shards can only be found in Ancient City chests in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Echo Shards can only be found in the new Deep Dark biome, specifically in a new structure that generates inside it. When players explore the Deep Dark, they might also find a massive structure inside it called an Ancient City.

It is a massive city that has several ruins with chests. This is where players will find the new Echo Shards in the form of chest loot. There is a 29.8% chance of generating one to three of these items in a chest.

The Ancient City is an extremely dangerous structure to explore since it is filled with sculk sensors and shriekers that can summon the Warden if the player makes too much noise. Even opening and closing chests in this structure is a risky affair. Hence, obtaining Echo Shards in the game is not an easy task.

What do Echo Shards look like?

Echo Shards look similar to Amethyst Shards in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players obtain Echo Shards from the Ancient Cities, they will notice the item's fascinating texture. Echo Shards have the same color palette as that of a regular sculk block, sprinkled with lightly colored dots. Echo Shards look similar to Amethyst Shards that were added in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update.

How to use Echo Shards

Echo Shards can only be used to create a Recovery Compass in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, Echo Shards can currently only be used to craft the Recovery Compass. This is a brand new item that was added with The Wild Update. It can only be crafted with eight Echo Shards and one regular compass.

Once crafted, this special compass can point to a player's last death location. This can be really helpful if players want to find out exactly where they died and retrieve dropped items quickly.

The Recovery Compass can locate a player's last death location in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since the compass requires eight Echo Shards, players may have to explore several Ancient Cities to find enough of them. This makes the new item even more difficult to procure.

