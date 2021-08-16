5 Minecraft Java Edition features that should be added to Bedrock Edition

Minecraft is a sandbox game developed by a Swedish game development company named Mojang. One of the best things is that players can enjoy the game on many different platforms, but the game is not the same on all devices.

Minecraft has two famous variants, Java Edition and Bedrock Edition. Java Edition runs on computers only, while Bedrock Edition can be played on all other supported devices including Windows 10. There are quite a few minor differences between the two editions of the game.

Here are the five Java Edition features that should be in Bedrock Edition

5) Debug stick

This is a stick that can be used to change how a block appears or behaves. Players in Java Edition can obtain it using the /give command when cheats are turned on. It can be used by hitting the block while holding the debug stick in hand.

4) Dual wield more items

A player holding a sword in both hands (Image via Minecraft)

This is a feature that allows players to hold items in their left hand. Players can have many things off-hand in Java Edition, but Bedrock Edition players can only hold only five items: shield, totem of undying, arrow, map, and firework rocket.

3) Shield banners

Steve holding a banner shield(Image via Minecraft)

Java Edition players have the option of applying a banner pattern to their shield, which makes the shield look a lot cooler. Players can create it by placing a shield and a banner in the crafting grid. Patterns might appear slightly different on the shield because they only have half the resolution of the banner.

2) Spectral arrows

A spectral arrow (Image via Minecraft)

When a spectral arrow hits an entity, its outlines start glowing that can be seen through solid blocks. It can be crafted using four glowstone dust and one arrow. They have a golden tip and can be very helpful when fighting against mobs on uneven terrain.

1) Foxes

A fox (Image via Minecraft)

Even though foxes are common mobs, they are not available in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft. Bedrock players can find them only in 1.13, 1.16.220, and 1.17.0.50 beta versions. They spawn in the taiga, snowy taiga and giant tree taiga biome and can be bred by players using sweet berries or glow berries.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

