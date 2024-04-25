5 Minecraft mobs that deserve boss variants

There are a plethora of hostile mobs in Minecraft, all with their unique looks and features. While some are more dangerous than others, none are as deadly as boss mobs. These mobs are massive entities that take immense skill and resources to defeat. Officially, only two boss mobs exist in the game: Ender Dragon and the Wither.

Similar to how Wither Skeletons have a boss mob variant, there are a few hostile mobs that also deserve a boss mob variant. Here is a list of five mobs that could have a boss mob variant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five mobs that can get boss variants in Minecraft

1) Zombie

There can be a boss zombie in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Zombie is the most basic and oldest hostile mob in Minecraft. It is a simple undead entity that attacks players with its hands. Since it is such an iconic and basic mob, most players, even new ones, are not too scared of the undead.

The idea of a zombie boss mob has been encouraged by the community. Hence, several mods have a custom zombie boss mob. Mojang Studios itself also has an unused zombie variant that is massive in size. In conclusion, the most basic hostile mob does deserve a detailed and lethal boss variant.

2) Skeleton

Skeleton is another basic hostile mob that can get a boss variant (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another basic and old hostile mob in Minecraft is the skeleton. As the name indicates, it is a skeleton that can shoot infinite arrows from a bow. This mob is slightly more advanced than zombies and has a surprisingly good aim.

Mojang Studios should experiment more with the classic skeleton mob and create its boss variant. The skeleton boss mob could have a massive bow that shoots multiple arrows at once or contains unique magical powers.

3) Creeper

Though creepers have charged creeper variants, they can get a boss variant as well (Image via Mojang Studios)

Creeper in Minecraft is arguably the most iconic hostile mob. These silent killers sneak toward the players and explode, causing damage to the former and the world around them. They are one of the most annoying and scary creatures in the game.

Although they have a more powerful variant called charged creeper, a proper boss variant could pose an even more thrilling challenge. The creeper boss mob could throw TNT blocks toward the player and boast unique features.

4) Blaze

Blaze mob once nearly received a boss mob variant (Image via Mojang Studios)

Blaze is another hostile mob that could have a lethal boss variant. These fiery mobs are quite challenging to defeat since they spawn in the Nether Fortresses and shoot fireballs in quick succession. Players can get burned by accidentally touching them.

The Blaze mob would not have been added to the list if a particular candidate from the 2017 mob vote competition had won. Following Mojang Studios' first mob vote competition, developers added a unique mob that seemed like a boss variant of Blaze.

The phantom won that mob vote competition, but the Blaze boss mob was later added to Minecraft Dungeons under the name, Wildfire.

5) Piglin

Piglin could get a stronger boss variant than piglin brute (Image via Mojang Studios)

Piglins dwell in the Nether realm and mainly live around bastion remnants. These Minecraft mobs have quite a particular temperament towards players and things made of gold. Although they have a more powerful variant called piglin brute, this unique civilization could use a boss variant as a head.

Piglin boss mob could be far more deadly than the brute and wield both crossbows and an axe. It can have certain special attacks and features related to gold.