5 Minecraft speedrun ideas that don’t involve beating the game

Speedrunning is a wildly popular and skillful method of playing Minecraft. Many experienced players can beat the game in a short time, with the current world record just under 15 minutes.

While a standard Minecraft speedrun requires killing the Ender Dragon, this can take a long time for many. Completing a speedrun is impressive but by no means easy.

Minecraft can be played in various ways, meaning that speedruns do not always have to be about beating the game. There are plenty of objectives that Minecraft players can set for themselves and attempt to accomplish quickly.

This article provides a few speedrun ideas that do not involve defeating the Ender Dragon. Players can attempt these speedruns solo to better their Minecraft skills or as a competition with friends.

Ideas to make Minecraft speedrunning less monotonous

1) Find diamonds

The speedrun objective has a lot to offer the Minecraft player as there are many ways to achieve this feat. Plus, there are just enough required steps for the speedrun to take some time, but it is not painfully long.

To complete this run, the player should receive the Diamonds achievement. This can be accomplished via mining or by finding diamonds in chests. If going the mining route, the player will need to find iron to make an iron pickaxe. If going the chest route, the player will need to locate a structure with diamonds in a loot chest, like a shipwreck.

2) Tame an animal

Another achievement-based speed run idea is to gain the Best Friends Forever achievement. This speed run can either be pretty easy or challenging depending on the world seed the player spawns into.

To win this run, players need to tame any mob. Tameable animals include wolves, cats, horses, donkeys, mules, llamas, parrots, and foxes. Each animal spawns in its specific biomes, and some require pre-obtained items such as bones or fish.

3) Enter the nether

This speedrun idea is like the regular without going to the end. It can make for good practice for when players do attempt to speedrun formally. While this can be accomplished by getting the We Need To Go Deeper, players also have the option of setting nether-specific goals to win the speed run, such as finding the fortress or a bastion remnant.

There are many different strategies to get to the nether, such as using a water bucket and a lava pool to build a nether portal or locating a ruined portal to complete. This is another run that can vary in difficulty depending on the world seed.

4) Collect every color of wool

Acquiring every wool color as quickly as possible can be an entertaining solo adventure, group activity, or multiplayer challenge. There are 16 different colors in total, and they can only be obtained by either finding sheep of the same color or using flowers to dye white wool. Either way, this speedrun requires plenty of sheep to accomplish.

5) Rare biome hunt

This unique speed run idea provides players with a chance to explore a new Minecraft world thoroughly. To win this speed run, the player(s) must first establish which rare biome they will be setting out to find, such as mushroom fields or badlands. Then, it’s all about surviving until that biome is found.

The designated biome doesn’t necessarily have to be rare, but it would make for a more challenging run. This one could be time-consuming but not nearly as complicated as beating the Ender Dragon.

Minecraft players can get creative and come up with new world accomplishments or speedrun ideas. For more inspiration, check out this video where Dream and the Sidemen battle each other to win quick survival world competitions:

Disclaimer: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.