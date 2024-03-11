5 mobs that are not worth farming in Minecraft 

Minecraft is a sandbox game with loads of mobs that players can interact with. These entities exhibit particular behavioral patterns toward other mobs and the player itself. Furthermore, when killed, each mob drops different items that users can collect. While certain mobs drop items of great value and are worth farming, some are not worth building a farm around.

Here are some mobs players do not need to farm in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. While the drops from these mobs are generally quite useful, they are not the best to farm in abundance.

List of 5 Minecraft mobs that are not worth farming

1) Wither Skeleton

Wither Skeleton is not the most useful mob to farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Wither skeletons are one of the most dangerous beasts in Minecraft. They spawn in Nether Fortresses and have a slight chance of dropping their skulls, which can be used to summon the Wither boss mob. Since Wither skeletons rarely drop skulls, some players create farms around them to increase the chances.

However, after they acquire skulls and summon the wither, most players would not need a wither skeleton farm, especially if they want to create one beacon from the Nether star they receive after defeating the Wither boss mob.

2) Cave Spiders

Cave spiders drop the same loot as regular spiders but are much more dangerous to farm (Image via Mojang Studios)

Cave spiders are poisonous variants of regular spiders. When cave spiders attack players, the latter is inflicted with a poison status effect. This variant of spiders drops the same amount of XP, strings, and spider eyes upon death.

Hence, farming cave spiders is useless since they are much more dangerous than regular spiders. Players must always try to find a regular spider spawner and create a farm around it.

3) Fish

Fish is not the best mob to farm, even though fish farms rarely catch valuable loot (Image via Mojang Studios)

Fishing is one of the most laid-back activities in Minecraft. Players use a fishing rod in a water body to catch various items, from fish to valuable enchanted books. Hence, they have created manual and automatic fish farms to obtain loads of items.

Although fishing rods blessed with the luck of the sea enchantment can bring good loot, the chances of obtaining frequent good loot through fish farms are low. Additionally, the fish the player catches from the farm is considered one of the game's least effective meat items.

4) Guardian

Guardians drop an equal amount of XP as Enderman (Image via Mojang Studios)

Guardians are aquatic mobs that solely spawn around an ocean monument in Minecraft. Upon death, they have a 40% chance of dropping raw cod and prismarine crystals and a 100% chance of 10 XP points. Though they are usually farmed for XP and prismarine crystals, both can be easily obtained elsewhere.

Prismarine crystals can be obtained by mining sea lanterns and buried chests, while other mob farms are much more effective for XP.

5) Pig

Hoglin farms are better than pig farms since they automatically produce cooked porkchop (Image via Mojang Studios)

Pig is one of the most iconic mobs in Minecraft. It is a common passive mob that roams in the Overworld and can be killed to obtain raw pork. The pork can be cooked to make pork chop, one of the best food items in the game for replenishing hunger.

However, pigs are not the best for farming pork chops, mainly because a hoglin farm in the Nether is much more effective. Hoglins are hostile mobs that also drop raw pork that can be cooked. Furthermore, a hoglin farm with lava would automatically cook the raw pork and store it as cooked pork chops.