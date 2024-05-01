5 much-needed quality-of-life features for Minecraft

Minecraft's update history is one of the title's largest advantages. Mojang has been able to look at community feedback and incorporate it into the vanilla game to make things better for everyone. However, there are still some major areas that the studio has failed to act in, specifically regarding the player's quality of life and convenience.

Detailed below are five features that would make playing the game much more exciting since players will spend more time playing and less time looking at menus.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 quality-of-life features Minecraft needs

1) Inventory sorting

Having item sorting buttons would make keeping large storage areas organized much easier (Image via Mojang)

There's a lot of different items in Minecraft, with more added with each update. And if players don't keep their bases sorted from the start, it can quickly become unmanageable and impossible to find anything. This can also result in items become spread across multiple chests, essentially taking up extra space in a storage system.

Having a hotkey or button available via the inventory interface that automatically sorts and stacks items would make every playstyle better.

2) Crawl button

Accessing hidden crawling bases without needing extra materials would be very nice (Image via Mojang)

Crawling is an interesting feature, only recently added to Minecraft Bedrock through parity updates. It allows players to go prone at the cost of movement speed. This gives them a way to fit into one block gaps, making exploration even more interesting. However, there's currently no way to freely enter this mode.

Instead, players are expected to find a creative way to force themselves into the crawling state, such as using trapdoors or pistons to force their hitbox into the ground. It really just doesn't make any sense to let players crouch with a button but lock crawling behind external forces. A crawl button would be a huge quality-of-life improvement.

3) Auto-replanting

Replanting would make maintaining farms quicker, no matter what size (Image via Mojang)

Farming is a great way to kill time and enjoy a peaceful, cozy life, especially when combined with one of Minecraft's best cottagecore texture packs. However, there's one area of farming that could really use an update.

Normally, replanting a large field can be very frustrating. Players typically need to manually rearrange their inventory to place seeds on their hotbar before going back and replanting. This process gets worse the more crops are in a field, as players have to find room for multiple types of seeds and then remember where each type was planted.

Adding in the ability to simply automatically harvest and replant a crop of the same type, using one of the seeds that would have normally droppped from it, would be a huge time saver and increase in convenience. This QoL feature desperately needs to be added to vanilla.

4) Increased stack size

Higher stack sizes would let builders carry more resources at once, saving time (Image via Mojang)

One of the best parts of Minecraft is creating a personal suvival base, built out of a player's favorite materials and in a custom style. However, the vanilla stack size makes this frustrating at the best of times. It takes much longer than it needs to for players to create fully featured mega bases due to the 64-item stack limit requiring them to constantly stop building to go get more blocks.

Having the stack item limit increased from 64 to 99, or even higher, for building blocks would make it so much easier to actually create. It would also let explorers spend more time adventuring, as inventories would be less cluttered with useless blocks.

5) Minecart tweaks

Minecart rails will never be viable as they are due to their cost (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's minecarts are a strange item. They are always promoted as mainly being for players to use, but no one rides them anymore. They're one of the worst means of transportation in the entire game due to their relatively low speed, and comparatively very high cost.

Minecart chests don't even make a compelling counterargument to their uselessness, as it's literally faster to fly somehwere with an inventory of shulker boxes than it is to send a minecart chest of them.

Minecarts are really only used in expert level Minecraft farms, as hopper and chest minecarts, a very different role than the one intended for them.

Mojang should really consider some major quality-of-life changes centered around making rails better for players. The recipes should either give more rails, or, at the very least, gold should be removed from the powered rail recipe and replaced with copper to make them less expensive. Their base speed and momentum should also be increased, so they require less powered rails to cover a distance.